Portillo’s & Lou Malnati’s Reunite For A “Three-Peat” Of The Chi-conic Italian Beef Deep Dish

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CHICAGO — In celebration of Italian Beef Week (May 20-26), Portillo’s – the famed and fast growing purveyor of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – is reuniting with fellow Windy-City giant, Lou Malnati’s – Chicago pizza leader long celebrated for its buttery-crust deep dish – to give fans nationwide the opportunity to savor the most Chi-conic culinary collab of all time: the Portillo’s x Lou Malnati’s Italian Beef Deep Dish. As any Windy City sports fan can tell you, there is nothing sweeter than a “three-peat” – especially one that teams up two masters of Chicago-style cuisine.

“Portillo’s Italian Beef is a favorite for many of our incredible guests and we understand why,” said Nick Scarpino, Portillo’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With flavorful beef that has been slow roasted for four hours, mouthwatering gravy and the option to enjoy it with sweet or hot peppers, our Italian Beef sandwiches are quintessential Windy City cuisine. And, as we gear up for Italian Beef Week, we are thrilled to reunite with our friends at Lou Malnati’s to give fans nationwide another delicious way to savor our Chicago-style Italian Beef.”

Once again available for nationwide shipping through Lou Malnati’s Tastes of Chicago, the Portillo’s x Lou Malnati’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza, with either Portillo’s homemade sweet peppers or its hot giardiniera for a spicy kick, returns for a limited time in packs of two, four or six, and in combination with other classic Portillo’s offerings, like Italian Beef Sandwiches and Chicago-Style Dogs. Fans can also enter to win a $300 Tastes of Chicago gift card from May 14-19 by visiting TastesOfChicago.com/lous-portillos-pizza/.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Portillo’s for the third year in a row with our Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s. “Nothing says Chicago more than pairing our legendary deep dish recipe and ingredients with Portillo’s slow-roasted Italian beef – just in time for Italian Beef Week celebrations, whether in Chicago or around the country.”

In addition to this delicious three-peat, Portillo’s is giving Guests a few other exciting and delicious ways to celebrate National Italian Beef Week, including:

An Italian Beef Sweepstakes* : Portillo’s is teaming up with Coca-Cola to offer fans the chance to win the ultimate summer getaway to its hometown of Chicago. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to the Windy City, including airline travel vouchers for two, a Portillo’s gift card and two four-day tickets to Chicago’s biggest music festival, Lollapalooza! To enter for a chance to win, Portillo’s fans must post a photo or video of themselves celebrating National Italian Beef Week on Instagram or Twitter using #ItalianBeefGiveaway and tag @PortillosHotDogs. The winner will be announced on Portillo’s social channels, as well as contacted via email.

: Portillo’s is teaming up with Coca-Cola to offer fans the chance to win the ultimate summer getaway to its hometown of Chicago. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to the Windy City, including airline travel vouchers for two, a Portillo’s gift card and two four-day tickets to Chicago’s biggest music festival, Lollapalooza! Pre-Prom Dinner at Portillo’s: Bring your date (or friend) to any Portillo’s location and order the “Promtillo’s Meal for Two,” which includes a choice of two Italian Beef sandwiches (or two hot dogs), two large fries, one jumbo cheese sauce and a Cake Shake to share. For more information on Prom Italian Beef offerings, visit Portillos.com/Prom.

For more information and to order the Portillo’s x Lou Malnati’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza, please visit TastesOfChicago.com. Please visit Portillos.com to find your nearest Portillo’s restaurant, learn more about the Italian Beef Sweepstakes in partnership with Coca-Cola, or to place an order for pickup and delivery.

*No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18+. Ends 11:59 pm CT on 5/26/24. For Official Rules, visit Portillos.com/italian-beef-week-giveaway.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 85 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

ABOUT LOU MALNATI’S



Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

ABOUT TASTES OF CHICAGO

Established in 1987 by Lou Malnati’s, the most legendary family name in Chicago deep dish pizza, Tastes of Chicago curates Chicago’s best food offerings from restaurateurs and brands and delivers them nationwide through its website. Spanning famous food categories such as Deep Dish Pizza, Hot Dogs, Italian Beef, Seafood & Pasta, Steaks, BBQ, Desserts, Gourmet Popcorn and more, Tastes of Chicago delivers hometown heroes like Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s, Eli’s Cheesecake and Garrett Popcorn Shops, as well as rising local favorites like Brown Sugar Bakery and Wow Bao. With curated packages and subscriptions to suit any palate and budget, Tastes of Chicago brings the Windy City’s rich history, proud culture and iconic eats directly to your doorstep. The perfect gift for your favorite foodie, Chicago lover, client or yourself, Tastes of Chicago allows everyone to conveniently create a special moment at home that only the best Chicago food can offer. For more information, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/.