Police Blotter: October 14 to October 27, 2019

Glenn Heights

Outland, John Mark was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass on 10/12/19

Robertson, Deborah Nikole was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass on 10/12/19

Taylor Christopher D. was arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct on 10/17/19

Andrews, Armani was arrested on charges of Deshun was arrested on charges of Assault F/V B/I on 10/18/19

Adame Jr, Miguel Angel was arrested on charges of DWI on 10/19/19

Williams, Demitrias was arrested on charges of Theft Prop less $2500 2/more conviction, Warrant arrest Collin County Sheriff on 10/21/19

Tindell, Justin M was arrested on charges of DWI on 10/29/19

Cedar Hill

Adesanya, Oluwaseun Adebola was arrested on charges of Fleeing Police Officer (M), at 1800 S Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 10/16/2019.

Pierce, Akiba Renee was arrested on charges of Outside -theft 30k F1900632, F (F), at 2006 Morrell Ave, Dallas, on 10/17/2019.

Ervin, Jacqueline Marie was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury r (M), at 627 Pondview Dr, Cedar Hill, on 10/17/2019.

Struebig, Kimberly Jean was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (F), at 1910 Juniper Lane, Ovilla, on 10/19/2019.

Ladell, Darrius Roshaud was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Causes Serious Bodily Inj (F), at 718 Briggs Dr, Cedar Hill, on 10/21/2019.

Smith, James Ernest was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 433 Straus Rd, Cedar Hill, on 10/22/2019.

Johnson, Mike R. was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact), M (M), at 726 Ballard St, Cedar Hill, on 10/22/2019.

Gatson, Corliss Denise was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact), M (M), at 471 Mckinley St, Cedar Hill, on 10/22/2019.

James, Sharman G. was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 800 Twilight Dr, Cedar Hill, on 10/23/2019.

Campbell, Pierre Christopher was arrested on charges of Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (F), at 608 Perry Ct, Cedar Hill, on 10/23/2019.

Cox, Trevin Rashard was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (F), at 1419 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 10/23/2019.

Lubin, Sherry was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g, F (F), at 10803 Composite Dr, Dallas, on 10/24/2019.

Perez-espinoza, Eduardo Ivan was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 609 Pondview Dr, Cedar Hill, on 10/24/2019.

Carrington Newman, Jeremy Rashad was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 373 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 10/24/2019

Phillips, Devaunte Dewuan was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 650 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 10/25/2019.

Martin, Brian Keith was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 827 Rocket Ln, Cedar Hill, on 10/26/2019.

Austin, Larry Demarcus was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 1364 Fox Glenn, Cedar Hill, on 10/26/2019.

King, Tyler Jahari was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 705 Sunflower Ln, Cedar Hill, on 10/27/2019.

Henderson, Diante Deshawn was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (M), at 200 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 10/27/2019.

Polk, Samual Deshaun was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 1727 Stafford Ct, Cedar Hill, on 10/27/2019.

Lancaster

Henderson, Isaiah Derrick was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Ma (M), at 626 Aspen St, Lancaster, on 10/21/2019.

Newsome, Tyrone Lee was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1241 Nancy Ln, Lancaster, on 10/21/2019.

Richardson, Johnathan Fitzgerald was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So (F), at 933 Francis St, Lancaster, on 10/21/2019.

Orozco, Daniel Joseph was arrested on charges of Warrant/dso (F), at 120 Cole Rd, Redoak, on 10/22/2019

Gist, Sebastian Tray was arrested on charges of Theft – Shoplifting Fs (F), at 3163 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 10/22/2019.

Brooks, Paul Allen was arrested on charges of Theft – Shoplifting Fs (F), at 3163 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 10/22/2019.

Mitchell, Ramon Antoine was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 2217 Midbury Dr, Lancaster, on 10/22/2019.

Zuniga, Sergio Ramon was arrested on charges of Injury To A Child/elderly Indiv/disabled Individual F3 (F), at 1125 Lyle St, Lancaster, on 10/23/2019.

Copeland, Ostby W. was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 4413 Franklin St, Lancaster, on 10/24/2019.

Dailey, Jenna Danielle was arrested on charges of Dallas Co (F), at 1631 Marsalis Rd, Lancaster, on 10/24/2019.

Johnson, Albert was arrested on charges of Theft – Shoplifting Fs (F), at 150 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 10/24/2019.

Treminio, Abigail Dennise was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 815 Tifton Ct, Lancaster, on 10/25/2019.

Cerros-arellano, Manuel was arrested on charges of Assault F3 (fv) (F), at 261 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 10/25/2019.

Durden, Scottie Dwayne was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1434 Oakbrook St, Lancaster, on 10/26/2019

Williams, Kevin Demond was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (M), at 1605 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 10/27/2019.

DeSoto

Rodgers, Kalecia Keshaun was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 608 Canyon Pl, Desoto, on 10/14/2019.

Mclain, Cleophus Siruanna was arrested on charges of Out- So Dallas Co- Agg Assault Date/ Family/house W/weapon, (F), at 500 Ray Ave, Desoto, on 10/16/2019.

Bursey, Laquinta Lashun was arrested on charges of Des1395693028- Disoderly Cond-loc, M (M), at 1300 E Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, on 10/16/2019.

White, Antonio was arrested on charges of Public Intoxication (M), at 108 W Parkerville Rd, Desoto, on 10/17/2019.

Spriggs, Steven Lamond was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g, F (F), at 1300 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Desoto, on 10/18/2019.

Parnell, Tyrone Lamont was arrested on charges of Assault Of Pregnant Person (F), at 402 Amber Ln, Desoto, on 10/18/2019.

Morrison, Treneshia Lasha was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 2600 Bolton Boone Dr, Desoto, on 10/19/2019.

Mcshan, Keandre was arrested on charges of Out- Pv/ucw M1954829b, M (M), at 700 Skyflower Dr, Desoto, on 10/19/2019.

Phipps, Cornell was arrested on charges of Unauth Use Of Vehicle (F), at 1472 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 10/19/2019.

Crumbley, Sumayyah Bent was arrested on charges of F1900382m-interfer Child/, F (F), at 736 Newberry Ct, Desoto, on 10/19/2019.

Serrano, Gabriel was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 1369 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 10/19/2019.

Leal, Baudel was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 108 Kelly Ln, Desoto, on 10/20/2019.

Rincon, Jonathan was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (F), at 1003 Cardinal Dr, Desoto, on 10/20/2019.

Brito-hernandez, Hector was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (F), at 1001 Cardinal Dr, Desoto, on 10/20/2019.

Collins, Jamarkiz was arrested on charges of out- Pv/theft From Person F1516457x, F (F), at 901 N Polk St, Desoto, on 10/21/2019.

White, Arianna Aven Yvonne was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 316 Willow Wood Ln, Desoto, on 10/22/2019.

Baltimore-newton, Silistia Alfon was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (F), at 212 W Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 10/23/2019

Muldoon, Beau Edward was arrested on charges of Out- Parole Viol 50317660, F (F), at 410 Glen Ct, Desoto, on 10/24/2019.

Haynes, Bryce Micheal was arrested on charges of Pv/ Agg Robery F1520406x, F (F), at 1400 David Ave, Desoto, on 10/24/2019.

Stevenson, Jon Larry was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting), F (F), at 951 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 10/27/2019.

Eyssallenne, Christopher James was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 951 W Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 10/27/2019.

Lafrance, Tamara S. was arrested on charges of Murder (F), at 744 Peggs St, Desoto, on 10/27/2019.

Duncanville

Fowlks, Kendrick Delano was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault child (contact only) (F) at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 10/14/19

Johnman, David Allen was arrested on charges of Terroristic Threat Against Public Servant at 535 Oriole Blvd, Duncanville on 10/15/19

Lane, Ashley Nicole was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 426 E Freeman Street, Duncanville on 10/17/19

Perez, Yocupico Gustavo was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 200 W I20, Duncanville on 10/20/19

Alhozani, Alaaeddin Abdulhadi was arrested on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F) at 1703 S Main Street, Duncanville on 10/22/19

Sbini, Lisa Lynette was arrested on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F) at 1703 S Main Street, Duncanville on 10/22/19

Williams, Ashley Nicole was arrested on charges of Unlawful carrying weapon on Alcohol premises (F) 102 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 10/23/19

Thompson, Robert Ray was arrested on charges of Dallas So/Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon 822 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 10/23/19

Davis, Courtland Brandon was arrested on charges of Dso So Co/Criminal Trespass at 914 Tracy Court, Duncanville on 10/24/19

Walker, Ivory Jamal-akeem was arrested on charges of Dallas So/Pv Crim Trespassing at 410 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 10/24/19

Borbolla, Victor Dorantes was arrested on charges of Aggravated assault with deadly weapon at 410 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 10/24/19

Burton, Terry Tobias was arrested on charges of Evading Arrest Det with previous conviction (F) at 7550 S Westmoreland Road, Dallas on 10/24/19

Vasquez, Pinon Jacqueline was arrested on charges of Driving while intoxicated with child Under 15 years old (F) at North Cedar Ridge Drive/West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 10/25/19

Slack, Jonas Waldo was arrested on charges of Injury Child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury (F) at 102 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 10/27/19

Ewing, Kennedy Nichole was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 400 W I20, Duncanville on 10/27/19

