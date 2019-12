Police Blotter – November 11 to 24, 2019

Cedar Hill

Leroy Davidson Vaughn was arrested on charges of Warrant Arrest – Outside Agency at 111 W Commerce St, Dallas, on Nov. 11

Justin Dewayne Mccowan was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct (offensive actions-various) at 606 Finley St, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 13

Keith Tyrone Whitehead was arrested on charges of Impede Breath Circulation, at 215 Ridge Crest Dr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 14

Rakesha Lechell Mitchell was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 1007 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 14

Shawn Dejaun Williams was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) at 424 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 15

William Rashad Cole was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 317 Sweetgum Dr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 15

Shamir Andropolous Stewart was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 16

Bernie Bernard Cofer was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 16

Latario Cordata Reynolds was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 805 Dogwood Dr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 16

Jorge Rico Grandados was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive contact) at 1113 Germany Dr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 18

Marcus Jawan Branch was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 200 S Waterford Oaks Dr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 18

Timothy Sowell was arrested on charges of Insb/Possession Cs Pg 1 <1g at 325 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 19

Xavier Martez Davis was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive contact) at 214 Oak Meadow Ln, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 20

Broderick Hatcher was arrested on charges of Forgery Government/National Inst/Money/Security at 900 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 21

Samantha Joe Pena was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k (shoplifting) at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 22

Gabriela Gonzales Custer was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k (shoplifting) at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 22

Raisa Gamboa was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 1204 Clark Cir, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 24

Wanda Denise Larkin was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive contact) at 829 Weaver St, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 24

DeSoto

Brandon Leon Kimberling was arrested on charges of Man Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g at 1400 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on Nov. 11

Aalyah S Rai Jackson was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g at 1800 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on Nov. 11

Haleal Aliei Gray was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 1013 Birchwood Ln, Desoto, on Nov. 11

Nickolus Javor Nelson was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault W/deadly Weapon at 500 Terrace Dr, Desoto, on Nov. 12

Angel May Herring was arrested on charges of Tamper Fabricate Physical Evidence/ W/ Intent to Impair at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on Nov. 15

Damon Lamont Babcock was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive contact) at 200 S Hampton Rd, Desoto, on Nov. 15

Essence Reshae Perkins was arrested on charges of Robbery at 210 E Pleasant Run Rd, D esoto, on Nov. 15

James Jacob Poisel was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g at 2119 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on Nov. 17

DeSoto did not send report for November 18 to 24, 2019 by press time

Duncanville

Rafael Retana was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon at 215 Thrush Avenue, Duncanville on Nov. 11

Albert Hernandez was arrested on charges of Invasive Visual Recording Bath/Dress Room at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on Nov. 11

Letha Marie Hughes was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (all other theft) at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on Nov. 14

Justin Carroll Gathright was arrested on charges of Injury Child/Elderly/Disable with Intent of Bodily Injury at 518 Shelly Court, Duncanville on Nov. 15

Lakindra Marie Watkins was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1416 Candlelight Avenue, Duncanville on Nov. 15

Stanley Watkins Jr. was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 305 N Merrill Avenue, Duncanville on Nov. 16

Sylvia Aguilar was arrested on charges of Assault at 1100 S Santa Fe Trail, Duncanville on Nov. 17

Hijeck, Christopher James was arrested on charges of Dso Warrant-pv/Poss Cs Pg1>=1g<4g at 1415 W Wheatland Road, Duncanville on Nov. 17

Sherman Eugene Royal was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt-Aggravated Robbery at 303 Partridge Run Drive, Duncanville on Nov. 17

Elijah Jermaine Watson was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt-pv/Robbery at 700 Jellison Avenue, Duncanville on Nov. 18

Malcolm Demond Curry was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 333 S Cedar Ridge Drive, Duncanville on Nov. 19

Taide Carranza was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault Bigamy (rape) at 1206 Lodema Lane, Duncanville on Nov. 20

Amber Leatrice Cox-alcantar was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 655 N Alexader Avenue, Duncanville on Nov. 21

Arnoldo Sanchez-Gomez was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 631 N Alexander Avenue, Duncanville on Nov. 22

Donavan Breion Traylor was arrested on charges of Burglary of Vehicle (from a Motor Vehicle) at 922 E Highway 67 Sr, Duncanville on Nov. 24

James Keith Mcwhorter was arrested on charges of Theft Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on Nov. 24

Lancaster

Chris Van Scott was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 3951 Corporate Dr, Lancaster, on Nov. 12

Kenneth Ray Skinner was arrested on charges of Assault at 1520 Springcrest Cir, Lancaster, on Nov. 12

Ryan Chad Thomas was arrested on charges of Assault at 1316 Neches Pl, Lancaster, on Nov. 17

Aimy Sue Fails was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F1 at 3312 Prancer St, Lancaster, on Nov. 18

Janicia Nicole Conner was arrested on charges of Assault at 3037 Baskin Dr, Lancaster, on Nov. 20

Deandre Deshawn Thomas was arrested on charges of Burglary at 2622 Princeton Dr, Lancaster, on Nov. 20

Corey Dorrell Mathis was arrested on charges of Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information at 1750 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on Nov. 21

Joshua Raymond Josey was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 at 2819 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on Nov. 21

John Mcdonald Teafatiller was arrested on charges of Assault at 500 Rolling Hills Pl, Lancaster, on Nov. 22

Rodney Wayne Spearman was arrested on charges of Ellis County Felony at 3300 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on Nov. 22

Derrick Sean Evans was arrested on charges of Assault at 1200 N Elm St, Lancaster, on Nov. 22 Taswanna Rosha Carroll was arrested on charges of Assault at 2935 Danieldale Rd, Lancaster, on Nov. 22

