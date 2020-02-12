Police Blotter: January 6 to 12, 2020

Police Blotter January 6-12, 2020

Cedar Hill

Yasmin Jonae Childs was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance penalty group 2 < 1g at 1100 N Hwy 67 Service Road on Jan. 6

William Michael Chism was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 1408 Baker Drive on Jan. 6

Zekara Marsha Perry was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 745 Lovern Street on Jan. 12

Brianna-noelle Jade Watts was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 1007 North Highway 67 Service Road on Jan. 12

DeSoto

Linda Rafaella Driggers was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 >=4g<200g at 700 Hilltop Circle on Jan. 6

Lexandra Cheryl Porter was arrested on charges of aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon at 628 Vanilla Court on Jan. 7

Kendra Quinse Butler was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 1326 Windmill Trail on Jan. 7

Marisol S. Ramirez was arrested on charges of theft prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) at 951 W Belt Line Road on Jan. 7

Jerry Devontay Jefferson was arrested on charges of theft prop>=$750<$2,500 (shoplifting) at 951 W Belt Line Road on Jan. 7

Melinda Renee Cruz was arrested on charges of out-assault of a pregnant person at 1015 Oak Meadow Lane on Jan. 8

Trevian Juan Woods was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 1200 Monkingbird Lane on Jan. 9

Homer Ramos Jr. was arrested on charges of unlawful possession firearm by felon at 1800 N Hampton Road on Jan. 11

Stephanie Elyse Tapia was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 >=1g<4g at 1800 N Hampton Road on Jan 11

Duncanville

Blake Lecourtny Rawls Pappillion was arrested on charges of Dallas Sheriff’s Office aggravated assault with deadly weapon at 202 Jellison Boulevard on Jan. 6

Justin Lee Rolla was arrested on charges of robbery at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road on Jan. 7

Roberto Francisco Banda was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 203 E Wheatland Road on Jan. 8

Crystal Annette Terrell was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1206 Briarmeade Drive on Jan. 8

Paul Edward Harris was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 922 Sagebrush Trail on Jan. 12

Lancaster

Elmer Gregg Richardson was arrested on charges of Austin Parole Division at 1450 W Pleasant Run Road on Jan. 7

Devin M. Brown was arrested on charges of Dallas County Sheriff;s Office at 2800 Amber Waves Lane on Jan. 7

Dennard Lamark Wesley was arrested on charges of assault at 837 Tamerisk Drive on Jan. 7

Debby Fay Scott was arrested on charges of assault at 1515 Dewberry Boulevard on Jan. 8

Kianna Daniel Chavelle Mosley was arrested on charges of assault at 3120 Crimson Clover Drive on Jan. 8

Chamale Ramonz Hamilton was arrested on charges of Dallas County at 3311 W Pleasant Run Road on Jan. 9

Casey Michelle Yates was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group 1 at 500 Cedardale Road on Jan. 9

Heather Rachael Figueroa was arrested on charges of assault at 1346 Oakbluff Drive on Jan. 9

Joaquin San Juan Barrera was arrested on charges of assault at 2621 Arlington Lane on Jan. 12

