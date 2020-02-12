Police Blotter: January 13 to 19, 2020

Police Blotter January 13-19 2020

Glenn Heights

Michael Scheppe was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 2600 Ventura on Jan. 23

Cedar Hill

Dillon Marshall Leigh was arrested on charges of outside – assault bodily injury at 1700 S Highway on Jan. 14

Ladominic Arkelim Marquis Martin was arrested on charges of fraud destroy removal concealment writing at 305 W Fm 1382 on Jan 15

Lucas Mark Turner was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 706 Cindy Lane on Jan. 15

Kemera Lenese Jacobs was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct (fighting) at 489 E Fm 1382 on Jan. 16

E`mya Ja`nae Scott was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct (fighting) at 489 E Fm 1382 on Jan. 16

Nicole Staten Brandshay was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct (fighting) at 489 E Fm 1382 on Jan. 16

Mark Anthony Boson was arrested on charges of assault-(offensive contact) at 109 W Fm 1382 on Jan. 16

Christopher T. Scales was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 365 Uptown Boulevard on Jan 16

Jacquelin Sandoval was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 621 Uptown Boulevard on Jan. 18

Oluwakemi Yetunde Ajao was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 1224 Cathey Street on Jan. 18

Heather D. Williams was arrested on charges of out fraud use/poss Id info <5 items at 424 N Hwy 67 Service Road on Jan. 19

DeSoto

Desiah Alenda Blakely was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 951 W Belt Line Road on Jan. 14

Jeffery Allen Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 <1g at 100 Jefferson Avenue on Jan. 16

Torrey James Bush was arrested on charges of out-p/v robbery at 100 Jefferson Avenue on Jan 16

Brandon Dewayne Norwood was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance penalty group at 1311 E Centre Park Boulevard on Jan. 16

Michael Angelo Camargo was arrested on charges of assault at 757 E Belt Line Road on Jan. 16

Alejandro Vilchis was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact at 900 Southwood Drive on Jan. 17

Isaiah Alexander Preston was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulat at 514 E Belt Line Road on Jan. 18

Destiny Monique Jones was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 300 E Pleasant Run Road on Jan. 18

Layla Rachell`ann Bell was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive Contact) at 1504 Pintail Court on Jan. 18

Silistia Alfon Baltimore Newton was arrested on charges of assault of pregnant person at 212 W Wintergreen Road on Jan. 18

Lindsey Leigh Ayers was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1220 Cheyenne Drive on Jan. 19

Willie Ray Richards was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 400 E Wintergreen Road on Jan 19

Thomas James Spearman was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation at 1021 Pecan Crossing Drive on Jan. 19

Randal Monet Horton was arrested on charges of aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon at 801 S Polk Street on Jan. 19

Duncanville

Angelo Meza was arrested on charges of warrant arrest – Dallas Sheriff’s Office trespassing at 200 W Camp Wisdom Road on Jan. 15

Felicia Yvonne Martin was arrested on charges of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office criminal trespass at 203 E Wheatland Road on Jan. 16

Lenautica Collins was arrested on charges of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office assault causes bodily injury at 700 S Cockrell Hill Road on Jan. 16

Terry Wayne Davis was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 106 Park Lane on Jan. 17

Terrance Charles Burks was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 707 N Highway 67 on Jan. 17

Anthony Ray Medina was arrested on charges of burglary of vehicle with 2+ convictions (from a motor vehicle) at 1723 Whitedove Drive on Jan. 17

David Nanez Ramirez was arrested on charges of burglary of vehicle with 2+convictions (from a motor vehicle) at 1723 Whitedrove Drive on Jan. 17

Bobby G Hampton was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 330 Harrington Drive on Jan. 18

Lancaster

Diamond Taylor was arrested on charges of assault at 1154 Nancy Lane on Jan. 15

Nicole Tanasia Strickland was arrested on charges of assault at 1214 Spring Creek Drive on Jan. 15

Damien Adam Denes was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group 1 at 500 N Interstate 35e Service Road on Jan. 15

Hubert James Davis was arrested on charges of Austin Parole Division at 1800 N Dallas Avenue on Jan. 16

Sherunda Nicole Harris was arrested on charges of assault at 1157 Nancy Lane on Jan 17

Michael James Callins was arrested on charges of assault at 226 Rolling Hills Place on Jan. 18

Antonio Philande Nelson was arrested on charges of assault at 2409 Cedarwood Drive on Jan. 18

