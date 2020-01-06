Police Blotter: December 16 to 29, 2019

Cedar Hill

Margaret Ann Johnson was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) at 608 Trees Circle, Cedar Hill on Dec. 16

Aaron Joshua Copeland was arrested on charges of South Dallas County Possession Controlled Substance Pg1<1g, M (M), at 1216 Old Oak Drive, Cedar Hill on Dec. 16

Stephen Keith Johnson was arrested on charges of Theft Property>=$750<$2,500 (all Other Theft) at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill on Dec. 18

Christopher Alexander Scott was arrested on charges of Theft From Person at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill on Dec. 18

Juwan Kyandre Adams was arrested on charges of Assault Of Pregnant Person at 469 Highland Drive, Cedar Hill on Dec. 20

Tracy L. Edwards was arrested on charges of Assault- (Offensive Contact) at 811 Parkside Drive, Cedar Hill on Dec. 21

Bridgete L. Kirvin was arrested on charges of Forgery Government/National Inst/Money/Security at 621 Uptown Boulevard, Cedar Hill on Dec. 21

Randy Joe Petrik was arrested on charges of Assault By Threats at 605 Spring Time Drive, Cedar Hill on Dec. 22

Jermaine Robert Greely was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon at 606 Lemons Drive, Cedar Hill on Dec. 24

Daniel Lee Moore was arrested on charges of Injury Reckless Bodily Injury at 436 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Hill on Dec. 25

Emmanuel D. Alfaro was arrested on charges of Assault (Offensive Contact) at 229 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill on Dec. 26

Gabreilla Gomez was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 285 Uptown Boulevard, Cedar Hill on Dec. 26

Jermaine Robert Greely was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon at 285 Uptown Boulevard, Cedar Hill on Dec. 27

Roderick Wayne Nelson was arrested on charges of Indecency W/child Sexual Contact at 229 N Hwy 67 Service Road, Cedar Hill on Dec. 28

Gregory Eugene Brown was arrested on charges of Assault (Offensive Contact) at 621 Pickard Drive, Cedar Hill on Dec. 29

DeSoto

The City of DeSoto did not send their reports for December 16 to 29, 2019. Please check back next week for City of DeSoto arrest information for these dates.

Duncanville

Beatrice Silva Neff was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 200 Jellison Boulevard, Duncanville on Dec. 17

Kevin Dwayne Williams was arrested on charges of Theft-mail=>30 Addresses at 1400 S Santa Fe Trail, Duncanville on Dec. 17

Timetria Gladys Ashley was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (Shoplifting) at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanvillle on Dec. 17

Martin Lee Gates Schoenfeld was arrested on charges of Burglary of Building at 100 W Nance Street, Duncanville on Dec. 18

Terrance Quintell Edwards was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon at 1023 Astaire Avenue, Duncanville on Dec. 18

Anthony Marcus Beaty was arrested on charges of Assault Family/House Mem Impede Breath Circulation at 907 S Peach Street, Duncanville on Dec. 18

Brandy Janea Jones was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 158 Oaks Village Circle, Duncanville on Dec. 19

Samatha Larose was arrested on charges of Theft Property <$2,500 2+ Convictions (Shoplifting) at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on Dec. 21

Khalia Ashlyn Traylor was arrested on charges of Continuous Violence Against the Family at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on Dec. 24

Meldraon Zountai Evans-Chisolm was arrested on charges of Burglary of Vehicle (from a vehicle) at 922 E Highway 67 Service Road, Duncanville on Dec. 25

Iris Denise Hill was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1500 Sunset Lane on Dec. 25

Grayson Keith Scott was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 910 Wyndham Drive, Duncanville on Dec. 26

Refugio Iv Espino was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 100 James Collins Boulevard, Duncanville on Dec. 28

Oscar Denzel Brown was arrested on charges of Forgery Financial Instrument at 600 S Lincoln Drive E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on Dec. 28

Lancaster

Tyrece Deharveon Clark was arrested on charges of Theft from Person/Corpse/Grave at 1360 N Interstate 35e Service Road, Lancaster on Dec. 16

Nimota Omowunmi Yusuf was arrested on charges of Assault Mc at 812 Colgate Drive, Lancaster on Dec. 18

Broderick Lamont Murphy was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat at 2100 Danieldale Road, Lancaster on Dec. 19

Deldrick Allan Hayes was arrested on charges of Assault Ma at 900 River Bend Drive, Lancaster on Dec. 21

Markeis Martel Riley was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault at 1605 N Houston School Road, Lancaster on Dec. 22

Scott House was arrested on charges of Assault at 3311 W Pleasant Run Road, Lancaster on Dec. 22

Tameka Lynn Williams was arrested on charges of Assault at 325 Haywood Circle, Lancaster on Dec. 22

Nicholl D. Williams was arrested on charges of Theft – Shoplifting at 1450 W Pleasant Run Road on Dec. 23

Cedric Dewayne Davis was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 at 3797 N Houston School Road, Lancaster on Dec. 23

Tiashmon Da`neal Clark was arrested on charges of Assault Ma at 1033 Badger Run, Lancaster on Dec. 24

Takesha Thomas was arrested on charges of Escape at 800 Apple Valley Drive, Lancaster on Dec. 25

Britteny Ashley Dawson was arrested on charges of Assault Mc at 2045 Dyer Street, Lancaster on Dec. 29

Gary Wayne Russell was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat at 800 Atteberry Lane, Lancaster on Dec. 29

