Police Blotter: April 20 to 26, 2020 – All cities

Cedar Hill

Brittania Sherece Johnson was arrested on charges of theft property >=$2,500<$30k (embezzlement) at 2923 Beaker Drive, Dallas on April 20

Stephen Denard Riser II was arrested on charges of criminal trespass; possession of controlled substance pg1< 1G at 2512 Rolling Oaks Ridge on April 20

Darrious Dewan Barnes was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 1000 E Pleasant Run Road on April 21

Tyler Brishae Stallinta Hinton was arrested on charges of criminal trespass in habitation/shelter/infrastructure at 661 Honeysuckle Lane on April 21

Dominique Shaqueene Harris was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 3019 Bickers, Harris on April 22

David Daniel Hunt Jr., was arrested on charges of assault (offensive contact) at 1048 Hampshire Lane on April 23

Vicente Alejandro Gonzalez was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury on 515 Shell Street April 23

Sarah Elizabeth Abercrombie was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 813 Nafus Street on April 25

DeSoto

Summer Nicole Lollie was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 114 Idle Creek Lane on April 23

Adriana Estrada was arrested on charges of violation bond/protective order; resist arrest search or transport at 20 W Red Bird Lane, Dallas on April 23

Michael Eric Aguilar was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 212 Gregory Drive on April 25

Duncanville

Lejerald Betters was arrested on charges of burglary of habitation at 300 Cottonwood, Waco on April 28

Robert Cox was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1718 Cliffcrest Drive on April 29

Tammie Black was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 144 Oak Village Circle on April 30

Mike Obimbo was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 302 S Horne Street on May 1

Anthony Thomas was arrested on charges of burglary of building at 438 Oleander Street on May 2

Vick Pate was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 642 Botany Bay, Dallas on May 3

Glenn Heights

Sergio Linares Garcia was arrested on charges of DWI at 600 Bear Creek on April 19

David Jackson II was arrested on charges of assault F/V at 200 Pearly Top on April 19

Carnia Rubell Jr. was arrested on charges of terroristic threat at 1900 Berkeley on April 22

Shannon Miller was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 500 Bear Creek on April 30

Lancaster

Aniano Avila Chavez was arrested on charges of federal warrant at 8470 Lake June Road, Dallas on April 21

Deavion Lawrence Mccook was arrested on charges of warrant/other agency (F) at 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy on April 23

Miguel Angel Mejia was arrested on charges of assault at 202 Oak St on April 23

Keith Thomas Strickland was arrested on charges of assault at 1554 Oakbrook Street on April 24

Mansfield

Taylor Deshqwn Teal was arrested on charges of theft auto >=$2500<$30k at 2933 Nandina, Dallas on April 20

James Reed Jr. was arrested on charges of Tarrant County Sheriff Office theft of service at 906 Rockcress Drive on April 21

Red Oak

Week of April 20 to 26, 2020

Garrett S. Hamilton was arrested on charges of burglary of vehicle.

Trey D Evans was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd

