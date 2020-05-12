Police Blotter: April 20 to 26, 2020 – All cities

Cedar Hill
Brittania Sherece Johnson was arrested on charges of theft property >=$2,500<$30k (embezzlement) at 2923 Beaker Drive, Dallas on April 20
Stephen Denard Riser II was arrested on charges of criminal trespass; possession of controlled substance pg1< 1G at 2512 Rolling Oaks Ridge on April 20
Darrious Dewan Barnes was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 1000 E Pleasant Run Road on April 21
Tyler Brishae Stallinta Hinton was arrested on charges of criminal trespass in habitation/shelter/infrastructure at 661 Honeysuckle Lane on April 21
Dominique Shaqueene Harris was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 3019 Bickers, Harris on April 22
David Daniel Hunt Jr., was arrested on charges of assault (offensive contact) at 1048 Hampshire Lane on April 23
Vicente Alejandro Gonzalez was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury on 515 Shell Street April 23
Sarah Elizabeth Abercrombie was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 813 Nafus Street on April 25
DeSoto
Summer Nicole Lollie was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 114 Idle Creek Lane on April 23
Adriana Estrada was arrested on charges of violation bond/protective order; resist arrest search or transport at 20 W Red Bird Lane, Dallas on April 23
Michael Eric Aguilar was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 212 Gregory Drive on April 25
Duncanville
Lejerald Betters was arrested on charges of burglary of habitation at 300 Cottonwood, Waco on April 28
Robert Cox was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1718 Cliffcrest Drive on April 29
Tammie Black was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 144 Oak Village Circle on April 30
Mike Obimbo was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 302 S Horne Street on May 1
Anthony Thomas was arrested on charges of burglary of building at 438 Oleander Street on May 2
Vick Pate was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 642 Botany Bay, Dallas on May 3
Glenn Heights
Sergio Linares Garcia was arrested on charges of DWI at 600 Bear Creek on April 19
David Jackson II was arrested on charges of assault F/V at 200 Pearly Top on April 19
Carnia Rubell Jr. was arrested on charges of terroristic threat at 1900 Berkeley on April 22
Shannon Miller was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 500 Bear Creek on April 30
Lancaster
Aniano Avila Chavez was arrested on charges of federal warrant at 8470 Lake June Road, Dallas on April 21
Deavion Lawrence Mccook was arrested on charges of warrant/other agency (F) at 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy on April 23
Miguel Angel Mejia was arrested on charges of assault at 202 Oak St on April 23
Keith Thomas Strickland was arrested on charges of assault at 1554 Oakbrook Street on April 24
Mansfield
Taylor Deshqwn Teal was arrested on charges of theft auto >=$2500<$30k at 2933 Nandina, Dallas on April 20
James Reed Jr. was arrested on charges of Tarrant County Sheriff Office theft of service at 906 Rockcress Drive on April 21
Red Oak
Week of April 20 to 26, 2020
Garrett S. Hamilton was arrested on charges of burglary of vehicle.
Trey D Evans was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd