Pleasant Weather Remains Before Rain Returns: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Tuesday, December 12, 2023

A few more days of nicer weather remain before our next storm system arrives and brings a decent chance of rain.

Today temps will be in the low-mid 60’s with partly sunny skies and low southerly winds. Overnight we drop to the low 40’s, and then tomorrow we’ll see more clouds than sun as highs only reach the upper 50’s (sorry stargazers, it doesn’t look like it will be ideal conditions for viewing the meteor shower). Tomorrow night we’ll drop to the low 40’s and upper 30’s.

Thursday will be mostly dry, and highs will climb back to the low 60’s as our next system approaches. We could see a few showers later in the day/evening, but only a few. The higher coverage of rain arrives Friday morning. A few claps of thunder are possible, but severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Right now it’s unclear just how long the rain will last, as moisture could hang around as late as Saturday morning – but we may get a lull Friday afternoon/evening before we see if moisture on the back end of the system passes through Saturday. We’ll be in the low 50’s both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday and Monday we’re back in the low 60’s for highs with light north/northwest winds.