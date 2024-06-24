Petmate cited for 1 willful, 8 serious violations, faces $278K in penalties

Facebook

ARLINGTON, TX – A federal workplace safety investigation of a global manufacturer and distributor of pet products in Arlington identified one willful violation and eight serious violations of required safety regulations during its investigation into how an employee suffered severe facial burns in December 2023.

Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration learned that three workers at Doskocil Manufacturing Inc., operating as Petmate, were using a pry bar to break off excess plastic, called drool, as they cleaned a structural foam machine when an injection nozzle dislodged and sprayed molten plastic into face of one worker. The employee suffered second-and third-degree burns.

“When proper safety processes and procedures are ignored, industrial workplaces can be dangerous and unforgiving for employees,” said OSHA Area Director Timothy Minor in Fort Worth, Texas. “Petmate’s failures to comply with federal safety regulations exposed its employees to serious dangers, resulting in one worker suffering severe injuries.”

OSHA investigators cited the company for failing to do the following:

Isolate energy sources to protect workers from serious injuries.

Develop safety procedures for safe cleaning and maintenance of machinery.

Ensure walkways and working areas are free of slipping hazards to prevent slips and falls.

Provide eye protection for workers using structural foam machines.

The company faces $278,851 in proposed penalties.

Founded in 1959, the company is now owned by Platinum Equity, a global investment firm. The company makes and distributes a range of pet products — including bedding, kennels, dog houses, feeding and watering products, litter maintenance products, toys, collars, leads and travel equipment under Chuckit!, Pet Qwerks, Healthy Chews, Gamma2, JW, La-Z-Boy and other brands.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.