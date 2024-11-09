Peter Pan Presented by Family Music Theatre Nov. 9

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Family Music Theatre will present the Tony-award winning musical Peter Pan November 8-23. Performances will be held at the New Vida Center, 3727 West Kiest Blvd. in Oak Cliff. The show, directed by Dr. Sam Germany, stars Chloe Balthrop as Peter Pan, Mabry Marchbanks as Wendy Darling, and Jacob Zufelt as Captain Hook. The three-week run includes 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday, and a Saturday matinee at 1:30 pm. Tickets are priced at $15 for kids and seniors and $20 for adults. For tickets, please call 469-278-2655.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, Peter Pan features an unforgettable score by Morris “Moose” Charla and is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorite musicals. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. A sprinkle of pixie dust begins a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget.

The travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates, and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. “P{eter Pan” whisks audiences away to a place called Neverland, where dreams are born and no one ever grows up.

Peter Pan Cast

The cast of Peter Pan includes Chloe Balthrop as Peter Pan, Mabry Marchbanks as Wendy Darling, Jonathan Flach as John Darling, Sherrod Balthrop as Michael Darling, Arabella Beiler as Jane, Avery Taylor as Tiger Lily, Jacob Zufelt as Captain Hook/Mr. Darling, Rebekah Welser as Mrs. Darling, and Abigail Craven as Liza.

Kelsey White as Nana, Kelsey White as Crocodile, Jeff Sultemeier as Smee, and Kelsey White as growu-up Wendy are also featured in the cast. Charlie Barry, Joshua Crawford, Isabel Garmon, Caleb Stumper, and Griffin McFerrin Hogan are The Lost Boys, with Jeff Sultemeier, Ethan Gebauer, Jeremy Hamilton, Isaac Smith, Cody Slusher, and Iain Pilch as the Pirates. Avery Taylor, Harmony Conner, Jaida Pruitt, Kylie Valentine, Leilani Littleford, Hannah Crawford, Kayla Crawford, and Serena Crawford are Warriors, and Harmony Conner is the Ostrich.

For more than 30 years, Family Music Theatre has entertained North Texas with family-friendly programming and incredible vocal talent. The community theatre is dedicated to producing top-quality musical theatre entertainment that is guaranteed safe for the whole family. For more information about Family Music Theatre, visit familymusictheatre.com/.