Peter Pan Flies Back to Dallas on Christmas Day Dec. 25

Peter Pan is flying back to Dallas as a special holiday treat from Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA). The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic opens at the Music Hall in Dallas on Christmas Day Dec. 25, and runs through Jan. 5, 2025.

Individual tickets for PETER PAN are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years. It’s now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price. Additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Flying sequences are choreographed by Paul Rubin, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn.

American Musical Theatre Classic

“PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”

Based on Sir James M. Barrie’s classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Amanda Green; and additional music by Jule Styne.

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

Peter Pan Plot Synopsis

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin. Music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, and lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker. Sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, plus hair and make-up design by J. Jared Janas.,

National Touring Company

Fight direction for the national tour is by Rick Sordelet and Christian Kelly-Sordelet, and “Tinker Bell” design is by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt. Casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations, executive producer Trinity Wheeler.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Megan Belgam with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Kyle Hess.

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Broadway Dallas, please visit BroadwayDallas.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 22-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 450,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell’s Kitchen, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders and Stereophonic.