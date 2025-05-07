PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth and World of Play Announce New Character Experience

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS (May 6, 2025) – It’s a girl! Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa and George are celebrating the gender reveal of baby number three – marking the occasion with a picture-perfect moment surrounded by a beautiful display of pink balloons. Beginning this summer, fans are invited to meet the newest little piggy in person at PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth and PEPPA PIG World of Play, plus PEPPA PIG Theme Park Florida and PEPPA PIG World of Play locations in Michigan and Chicago. Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, are bringing this exciting development in the beloved children’s series to life with an all-new interactive character experience.

The news comes just in time for Mother’s Day, celebrating moms (and mums) everywhere, including one of the most beloved mothers in children’s television, Mummy Pig. To support growing families, PEPPA PIG Theme Park Florida will introduce designated “parent-to-be” parking spots starting in June, making visits easier and more accessible for expectant families.

PEPPA PIG Theme Parks are immersive destinations designed especially for kids six and under. Families can step into the playful world of PEPPA PIG and spend the entire day exploring gentle rides, themed play areas, live shows and character meet-and-greets. Each Park is a Certified Autism Center, offering inclusive and accessible experiences for all guests. PEPPA PIG World of Play features themed play zones, hands-on activities and character interactions, perfect for a few hours of indoor fun.

Merlin Entertainments continues to expand the PEPPA PIG brand worldwide, bringing unforgettable experiences to life for the youngest of theme park-goers. The newest PEPPA PIG experience opened in April inside LEGOLAND® New York Resort. The LEGO® DUPLO® PEPPA PIG Playground merges the popular world of PEPPA PIG with the LEGO DUPLO universe in a play area spanning more than 13,000 square feet. Fans can also find PEPPA PIG branded experiences at PEPPA PIG Lands in Gardaland and Heide Park, PEPPA PIG Theme Park in Gunzberg, Germany and PEPPA PIG World of Play in Shanghai and Leidschendam.

Guests can plan their next oinktastic day out at www.peppapigthemepark.com and www.peppapigworldofplay.com.

