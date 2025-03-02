PEPPA PIG Theme Park Celebrates Grand Opening In North Texas

Facebook

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS (February 28, 2025) –With giggles, snorts of excitement and the sky filled with confetti, Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading game and toy company, officially celebrated the grand opening of the highly anticipated PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Fiona Eastwood, chief executive officer of Merlin Entertainments kicked off the grand opening celebration with the queen of preschool, Peppa Pig, her brother George and Mummy and Daddy Pig! The event was filled with exciting and interactive moments designed to engage a crowd full of excited little ones. After brief remarks, guests enjoyed a day full of laughter, adventure and fun at the park designed especially for preschoolers.

“Merlin Entertainments’ opportunity to bring an iconic children’s television character to life in a theme park is truly special. We’re not only responsible for building this beautiful park, but also for preserving the magic of PEPPA PIG in this immersive experience for little ones. We are hoping families will create memories of a lifetime here,” said Eastwood.

The park is based on instantly recognizable scenes from the globally popular PEPPA PIG brand and features five age-appropriate rides:

Daddy PIG’s Roller Coaster is an exciting – yet approachable first coaster experience – perfect for adventurous little ones.

is an exciting – yet approachable first coaster experience – perfect for adventurous little ones. Mr. Bull’s High Striker lifts riders high into the sky and then brings them down with a series of gentle but exciting drops because what goes up must come down!

lifts riders high into the sky and then brings them down with a series of gentle but exciting drops because what goes up must come down! Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure invites kids and their parents to hop on the back of a dinosaur for a prehistoric journey through volcanoes and mountains.

invites kids and their parents to hop on the back of a dinosaur for a prehistoric journey through volcanoes and mountains. With no minimum height requirement, families will set sail to Pirate Island together on Grandad Dog’s Pirate Boat Ride.

Picture perfect views of the whole park can be seen on PEPPA PIG’s Balloon Ride which sends riders soaring high into the sky. Equipped with a wheelchair accessible basket and ramp, guests in a wheelchair can roll directly onto the ride vehicle.

Beyond the rides, kids can engage in imaginative play at nine themed playscapes including PEPPA’s Treehouse, George’s Fort and Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground. When the Texas heat returns, the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad is sure to be a fan favorite filled with spouting fountains, slides and hands-on free play kids will love. Families can also enjoy live shows at Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena, featuring beloved characters from the PEPPA PIG series performing songs, dances and interactive moments that will have little ones laughing and singing along. The characters will also meet with kids and their families following each performance. The immersive experience is tailored to deliver unforgettable first theme park memories for children through age six.

“By creating PEPPA PIG Theme Park, the characters and places children see in the series and the toys they play with at home suddenly become tangible and experiential,” said Matt Proulx, SVP of global experiences, partnerships and music at Hasbro “It’s wonderful to see, through our partnership with Merlin Entertainments, how the PEPPA PIG brand is brought to life. Seeing how much enjoyment the immersive experience brings to little ones is truly gratifying.”

PEPPA PIG Theme Park is a Certified Autism Center through IBCCES (International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards). The certification ensures that families of all abilities can enjoy the park’s rides, attractions and amenities. Features include wheelchair-accessible paths, quiet spaces for sensory breaks and detailed Sensory Guides which provide insight on how each attraction may affect each of the five senses, enabling guests to plan a day that best suits their needs.

“Merlin Entertainments is dedicated to providing safe, inclusive and engaging experiences for all families,” said General Manager of PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth Jeremy Aguillen. “We’re thrilled to bring the magic of PEPPA PIG to life in Texas and look forward to welcoming families for a day of unforgettable adventures.”

Merlin Entertainments’ licensing agreement with Hasbro, owner of the PEPPA PIG brand, to build and operate PEPPA PIG attractions has fueled the development of two other PEPPA PIG branded parks, one in Winter Haven, Florida, which opened in 2022 and the most recent park in Gunzberg, Germany which opened in 2024. Additional PEPPA PIG branded attractions include PEPPA PIG World of Play in Grapevine, Chicago, Auburn Hills, Shanghai and Leidschendam as well as PEPPA PIG Lands in Gardaland and Heide Park.

Tickets and Hours of Operation

Guests can purchase their tickets and annual passes online at www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/tickets-passes./

Annual Pass – $99.99 (Unlimited admission to the theme park and PEPPA PIG World of Play in Grapevine, TX)

Single-Day Admission – Starting at $27.99

My First Theme Park Package – Starting at $49.99 (Includes admission plus exclusive park merchandise)

The park officially opens to the public on March 1 and will operate daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. There is no charge for parking. For the latest operating hours, guests can visit www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/plan-your-day/planning-tools/opening-hours/.

Conveniently located just 12 miles from downtown Fort Worth and DFW Airport, PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth can be found at 8851 26 Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas 76180.

Get up-to-date details and purchase tickets at https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/. Fans can also find the latest news on Facebook and Instagram.