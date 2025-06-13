Pegasus Film Festival at Alamo Drafthouse June 20-22

Facebook

The Pegasus Film Festival returns for its 10th anniversary edition June 20-22, presented by the Pegasus Media Project. The celebrated film festival highlights the creativity and innovation of young filmmakers with screenings and events at Alamo Drafthouse. A special presentation of the inaugural Pegasus Inspiration Award to groundbreaking director Cierra Glaudé will take place at the Majestic Theater.

Led and organized by high school students, the Pegasus Film Festival has become a beloved event in the DFW area. It features a diverse selection of short films produced by student filmmakers, panels with industry professionals, and networking opportunities putting young filmmakers front-and-center in an effort to foster the future of film.

Pegasus Film Festival Categories

This year’s edition of PFF will include short films presented in multiple programming categories. They include Narrative projects (Drama, Horror, Comedy, Fantasy, Futuristic, etc.), Mash Up (combined genres), Documentary, Animation, Experimental, Music Video, and International Film. The Pegasus Film festival will also feature a networking panel, and a Q&A session, allowing students to speak to filmmaking professionals and industry veterans.

Additional opportunities for attending young filmmakers are a screenwriting workshop to further their skills, as well as a red-carpet event to give them their “rock star moment” in front of the photographers and interview crews.

“This festival is more than just a screening; it’s a launchpad for young creatives,” said Madeleine Beck, Festival Lead. “We want to give students real opportunities to share their work and connect with professionals who can help them take the next step in their careers.”

Pegasus Inspiration Award

The Pegasus Film Festival will present the inaugural Pegasus Inspiration Award to groundbreaking director Cierra Glaudé, . She is known for P-Valley, The Chi, Queen Sugar, and Riverdale. Her bold, boundary-breaking work celebrates Black and queer voices—continuing a vital cultural legacy. Taking place just days after Juneteenth, this celebration will recognize the power of storytelling as a force for liberation and visibility. PFF will pay tribute to the legacy of Black storytellers—past and present—who have shaped cultural consciousness through art.

For more information about the Pegasus Media Project, or to purchase tickets for the Pegasus Film festival, go to: pegasusfilmfestival.com.