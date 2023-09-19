Peanuts Characters & Pumpkins at Dallas Arboretum

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Autumn at the Arboretum (Sept. 16-Nov. 25 ) features Peanuts characters and Pumpkin Village along with breathtaking fall colors. Over 150,000 autumn flowers are accented by a multitude of pumpkins, gourds and squash.

Dallas Arboretum Board Chair Will McDaniel says, “According to U.S. News & World Report, Autumn at the Arboretum is one of ‘The 26 Best Fall Festivals in the U.S. for 2023.’ Our event has something for everyone, from special children’s activities to Senior Thursdays, live music, tastings and more. Be sure to visit often to create those special memories.”

Peanuts Characters

At Pumpkin Village, guests are greeted by Peanuts characters including Charlie Brown, whose pumpkin house includes his unmistakable zigzag stripe. Schroeder is there too, with his signature piano. Other favorites include Snoopy and Woodstock, Pigpen, Linus, Lucy, Franklin, Peppermint Patty and Marcie.

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. He first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when his comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

Peanuts Gang in the Pumpkin Patch

Find the Great Pumpkin in the hay bale maze, while the pumpkin patch is now the gang’s favorite hangout spot. The talented horticulture team has incorporated elements from the 1966 classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” throughout the village.

Guests can also visit A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks along with cooking, floral and horticulture demonstrations.

Many special events take place during the festival, such as: Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase and more; Tasteful Tuesdays Floral Demonstrations; Chef-Tastic Cooking Demonstrations and Wine Down Wednesdays with samples (21 and over); “How to” Presentations for Learn to Grow Fridays; Live piano music and Dallas’ best party bands every weekend; and seasonal daily samples that use in-season plants from A Tasteful Place garden.

Autumn at the Arboretum Sponsor

“As so many Texans dream of cooler days and the changing of the seasons, nothing paints the picture of fall quite like Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant,” said Andrea Russell, vice president of Reliant. “As a longtime partner of the Dallas Arboretum, Reliant is thrilled to continue supporting their world-class gardens and festivals. We look forward to seeing the community enjoy the most beautiful seasonal festival the Southwest has to offer.”

Visitors are welcome to explore the eight-acre Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, celebrating its 10th anniversary, where science and fun become one. Plenty of daily hands-on activities await children such as STEM Stops, science and plant labs and demonstrations, many of which have the Great Pumpkin theme incorporated.

Arboretum Ticket Info

Advanced timed tickets are required for entry to the Arboretum by calling 214-515-6615 or visiting the website at dallasarboretum.org/. Admission ranges from $14-$20; ($14 for children 2-12 years old; $16 for seniors 65 years old and up; $20 for adults; free for children under 2. Parking is $11 if purchased online or $15 at the gate. Check the website, dallasarboretum.org, for updated information.

In addition to Reliant’s presenting sponsorship, other sponsors include Kimberly-Clark, Oncor, CC Young, Park Place Dealerships, Doyle & Associates, Sidley Austin and Bank of Texas.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum.

STEM among the next generation of students.