Peak Design Launches BIGGEST Sale Of The Year

Peak Design is throwing down the deals for Black Friday with their biggest sale ever. We’re huge fans of Peak Design and its products. We’ve been impressed with the gear we own made by Peak, including the packing cubes, tech pouch, and wash pouch. Peak Design has nailed practical gear that is thoughtfully designed with quality construction. Hurry over and check out their Black Friday+ Cyber Monday sales before they sell out.

Peak Design Black Friday + Cyber Monday

11/20-11/27

40% Off — All Phone Cases (except iPhone 15 / Pixel 8 Cases)

30% Off — Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod; V1 Camera Cubes; Travel Duffel 65L; Select Mobile Products (Car Mount, Stand Wallet, Wall Mount, Ball Adapter, Motorcycle Mount, Universal Adapter, Wall Power Adapter) Select Camera Gear (Capture Camera Clip & Clip Only, Slide, Clutch)

20% Off — All Mobile Products not listed above; Everyday Backpack Zip (All Sizes + Colors); 30L Travel Backpack (Midnight + Sage)

15% Off — Aluminum Travel Tripod; Camera Clip + Accessories; Camera Straps & Accessories

10% Off — Everyday Bags, Travel Bags, Pouches & Packing Tools (Except V2 Camera Cubes) Peak Design packing cubes are compressible, easy to access, and instantly dividable, Peak Design Packing Cubes are functionally and aesthetically unmatched.

They feature a unique tear-away zipper which gives you quick access to your items, a much more efficient design than standard packing cubes with U-zip openings. The internal divider allows you to keep your clean and dirty clothes separated, and allows each compartment to expand/contract based on its contents. And, an expansion/compression zip provides additional space, or the ability to compress contents once packed. Outer shell is a beautiful, self-healing 70D nylon/poly blend.

Oh, and not only does Peak Design make some pretty rad products but they’re also good stewards of the environment. They are entirely carbon neutral (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) and are founding members of Climate Neutral. Plus, they give 1% of our revenue to environmental nonprofits through their 1% For The Planet membership. And they are a Certified B Corporation.