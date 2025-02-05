Outside Mullingar Opens in Duncanville

Facebook

Outside Mullingar, a romantic comedy set on a cattle and sheep farm outside Killucan, Ireland, opens Feb. 6-8 and 13-15 at Duncanville Community Theatre. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. with a 2 p.m. matinee performances Feb. 9. Written by John Patrick Shanley, the Duncanville production will be directed by Heather Winkelman McKey.

Anthony and Rosemary, two introverted misfits, have spent their entire lives living next door to each other. Yet, somehow these sweet eccentric souls fight their way toward happiness. Outside Mullingar is a delightful story about how it’s never too late to take a second chance on love.

Outside Mullingar Cast

Joe Skrivanek plays Anthony Reilly, with Erin Lee Golden as Rosemary Muldoon. Rebecca Hackney plays her mother, Aoifre Muldoon, and Clark Hackney plays Tony Reilly.

Production crew includes Joe Skrivanek, Master Carpenter; Rebecca Hackney, Scenic Artist; Velyncia Caldwell, Lighting Design; and Michael Powell, Lighting Design Assistant. Sound Design by James McKey, with Lorraine Mantei as Stage Manager and Anson Horton as Lighting Operator. Production team includes Wendy Acosta, Velyncia Caldwell, Erin Lee Golden, Clark Hackney, Rebecca Hackney, Anson Horton, Lorraine Mantei, James McKey, Michael Powell, and Joe Skrivanek.

A Special Note about this production

Duncanville Community Theatre rates this production as PG-13. We are proud to produce this wide acclaimed, Tony-nominated work complemented by talented DCT acting and directing. However, please be award that this tender-hearted, funny and touching love story contains some serious themes and dialogue that could potentially be offensive or triggering for some, while remaining true to the play’s time and place. We look forward to sharing this beautiful story, described by The New York Daily News as “a valentine to the wonder and weirdness of love.”

Tickets to Outside Mulligar are priced at $15, and reservations are highly recommended by calling 972-780-5707 or emailing boxoffice@dctheatre.org. Duncanville Community Theatre is located at 106 S. Main Street.

Prescription for Murder, directed by Joe Skrivanek, will be Duncanville Community Theatre’s next production March 20-23 and 27-29.