Our Favorite Canned Cocktails For Entertaining

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Can of Ranch Rider pineapple ranch water
Ranch Rider Spirits Pineapple Ranch Water photo by Kristin Barclay

When you’re having fun with friends, sharing stories, enjoying the pool, or catching up, you don’t want to be distracted by running the noisy blender or taking drink orders. That’s why I keep our fridge stocked with ready-to-drink canned cocktails when we have friends and family over. They’re easy to serve, and for those counting calories, you know exactly how many you’re consuming.

We’ve tried many canned cocktails on the market and chose a few of our favorites to share.

Ranch Rider Spirits

Ranch Rider spirits cocktail cans stacked

Our first choice for canned cocktails is Ranch Rider Spirits! They’ve perfected great taste with quality ingredients while offering a variety. While I usually prefer vodka as a base in an RTD because I am very selective about the quality of tequila I consume, Ranch Rider Spirits use a premium reposado tequila from a family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. This is the real deal, no headaches, no yucky aftertaste.

Initially my favorite Ranch Rider Spirits was “The Chilton,” made with vodka, sparkling water, fresh squeezed lemon & sea salt. The ABV is only 5.99%, so it’s easy to enjoy a few while hanging poolside with friends. But, the folks at Ranch Rider decided to introduce some new flavors, and now I am torn between their Pineapple Ranch Water, Reposado tequila, sparkling water, and fresh-squeezed lime and pineapple; and the Ranch Water Passion Fruit, made with no added sugar and fresh-squeezed passion fruit. Oh, and did I mention Ranch Rider Spirits is a Texas company? Give them a try, and if you don’t like them…send them to me!

VAQIT

VAQIT cans in cooler
Photo credit VAQIT

Next on my highly drinkable and enjoyable canned cocktail list is VAQIT, pronounced like Rock it but with a V. Available in three flavors, Clementine Pineapple, Strawberry Guava, and White Peach Ginger; the Clementine is our favorite. By the way, Clementine Pineapple took the gold medal at the 2023 Denver International Spirits Competition.

VAQIT is just real vodka and soda with natural flavors. This cocktail stands out for its unique flavor combinations and, once again, no yucky aftertaste. We love that it’s low calorie, no sodium, and low alcohol, for guilt-free consumption.

NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer

NUTRL orange vodka seltzer

Alright, this one is a no-brainer, as it is the #2 spirits-based seltzer on the market; the 100-calorie seltzer is made with simple ingredients like real vodka, seltzer, and real juice. While orange is the newest flavor available, they also have 12 flavors in 3 variety packs. Their core four flavors are Pineapple, Mango, Raspberry, and Watermelon.

With so many great choices in the canned cocktail market, do you have a favorite?

Previous articleROISD Approves Suspension Without Pay, Notice of Proposed Termination To Mr. Caston
Next articleNew Brands to Open at Tanger Fort Worth
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.