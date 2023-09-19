Our Favorite Advent Calendars To Give…And Receive

Facebook

Yes, I know it’s still September, but I also know the most popular Advent Calendars will sell out. So, I promise I am not rushing Christmas, but wanted to share our favorite Advent Calendars so you can order yours before they are all gone.

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want: Advent Calendar ($149, $325 value)

Get 24 surprise festive faves & beauty must-haves in full, mini AND fun sizes! With 24 days of beauty gifts, this is the holiday present that literally keeps on giving. This is perfect for the teen girl in your life.

This calendar contains Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Fluff Up Brow Wax, 24-HR Brow Setter, Gimme Brow+, The POREfessional Primer, The POREfessional Tight N Toned, The POREfessioanl Deep Retreat Clay Mask, Fan Fest Mascara, Benetint, Hoola, Shellie, Terra, etc.

Behold, the Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar—a wondrous journey of 24 specially curated Whiskey samples. Don’t delay on this calendar, as it sells out every year. Indulge in the treasures of Single Malt Scotch, savor the sophistication of French Malts, and explore the best Bourbons, rising stars from Germany, Belgium, and the Southern Hemisphere.

Preorder now and send your senses on an unforgettable Whiskey advent-ure.

THE BOX INCLUDES

24 x 50 ml (1.7 oz) top-shelf Whiskey samples (including four whiskeys release in 2023)

2 exclusive Glencairn glasses

Tasting journal with printed information about the Whiskeys

FREE 1-year Flaviar Base Membership

Discover a new luxury each day with a 24-piece collection of top skincare, body care, hair care, fragrance and special edition beauty. This premium calendar features 6 full-sized products including favorites like Almond Delicious Body Balm, Reine Blanche Instant Illuminating Sheet Mask and Shea Nail & Cuticle Oil.

Oliviers & Co, Advent Calendar (Williams Sonoma Exclusive $85.95)

A delicious way to help foodies count down to Christmas, this advent calendar contains a range of Oliviers & Co. culinary treasures. The calendar is designed like a cupboard in a store, with louver-style doors that open to reveal 24 numbered doors. Open one door each day to discover a gourmet selection of condiments, including olive oil, vinegar, truffles, jam, honey and salts.

2023 Limited Edition Bonne Maman Advent Calendar ($44.99)

One of the most popular advent calendars ever, as most people we know buy two, one for gifting and one for their home.

In addition to the new flavors, this year’s calendar also features a completely new design and new artwork. The beautifully drawn illustration of Santa’s Workshop acts as a wonderful centerpiece to any Christmas decor.

Count down to Christmas with 23 unique limited edition spreads and 1 honey. Discover delicious flavors such as Caramel with Cinnamon, Raspberry Chocolate and Lemon Yuzu that can only be found during the holiday season. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself!

Join our world-class coffee curators on a culinary sleigh ride through the best, most festive coffees of the 2023 holiday season. There’s a waitlist and pricing is unavailable.

Holiday heat: Count down to Santa’s arrival with a dozen hot sauces that range from savory to mouth-melting. Inspired by the classic Advent calendar, this collection features a 1.75-ounce hot sauce hidden behind each door.

Wine Down The Days Before Christmas, Wine Advent Calendar $139.99

24 nights. 24 mini bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California has to offer! You’ll uncover varietals such as a refreshingly light Sauvignon Blanc to a dark and adventurous Italian Montepulciano plus everything in between. *Ships first week of November.

‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.

2023 Advent Calendar For Chocolate Lovers-Dandelion Small Batch Chocolate $170.00

This year’s theme, Dark Skies, Bright Stars, is a collaboration with astronomer and artist Dr. Tyler Nordgren, and offers a special focus on twenty-five celestial events, as viewed from DarkSky-certified viewing locations in the northern hemisphere.

You’ll unbox twenty-five individual, giftable, chocolate-box “ornaments,” each containing a serving of surprise confections — such as a bonbon, a caramel, or several chocolate-covered nuts — created by one of twenty-five acclaimed chocolatiers from coast to coast.

