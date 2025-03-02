Oscars Cocktails from Mezcal Unión & 21 Seeds

Want to defy the limits of physics? Try The Bad Witch, a revamped margarita that combines matcha powder and honey syrup with the complex flavors of Mezcal Unión El Viejo. Feeling popular? Try The Good Witch, Mezcal Unión’s take on the Clover Club which swaps the traditional gin for mezcal and raspberries for pineapple.
The Bad Witch
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Mezcal Viejo
0.75 oz Pineapple Juice
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Honey Syrup
1/2 teaspoon Matcha Powder
Top with: 1 oz Fever Tree Tonic Water
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients except tonic water in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the matcha powder. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature. Fine strain into a rocks glass. Top with Fever Tree Tonic Water and garnish with a pineapple leaf.
The Good Witch
Ingredients:
1.25 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
.25 oz Pineapple Juice
.75 oz Lemon Juice
.75 oz Simple Syrup
1 Egg White or 1-2 Dashes Vegan Egg White Foam Alternative
2 dashes Peychaud Bitters
Preparation:
- Dry Shake: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify.
- Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature.
- Strain: Fine strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.
- Garnish: Garnish with a dehydrated rose
Seed & Soda
INGREDIENTS
-
1.5 oz 21Seeds Flavored Tequila (pick your infusion!)
-
3 oz club soda
DIRECTIONS
-
Rub the inside of a wine glass with a fresh slice of citrus. Serve over ice with a slice of fresh fruit.
Spicy Pickle Martini
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila
1 oz Dill Pickle Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
.75 oz Lime Juice
DIRECTIONS
Rim edge of coupe glass with tajin.
Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice.
Shake.
Pour over strainer into the coupe glass and enjoy!
