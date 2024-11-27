OPEN HOUSE – SATURDAY 11am – 1pm – MIDLOTHIAN ONE OWNER HOME FOR SALE – 2617 Turning Leaf Lane Midlothian

• This amazing beautiful single story offers space,comfort and a warm loving feeling
• Beautiful drive-up appeal with a well-manicured yard
• Three car garage
• Built-In Features include an Eat-in Kitchen, Granite Counters, High Speed Internet, Kitchen Island, Open Floorplan, Pantry, Cable TV, Vaulted Ceiling(s), Walk-In Closet(s)
• Three nice sized bedrooms and a bonus bedroom that could function as a bedroom or a scenic home office that includes nice french doors
• Large elegant dining room with a bonus archway to view the spacious family room that features stained architectural wood beams in the ceiling adding that extra touch
• Huge Master Bedroom with a beautiful primary bath that features a glassed in shower with granite bench seating
• Double sinks and a very special custom designed ‘california’ closet
• The primary closet was expanded by several feet during construction to almost double it’s normal space
• Front entrance features a spacious rotunda leading thru a long art gallery-style hallway
• Engineered hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the home excluding the berdooms
• Custom electrical outlets installed mid-wall in three rooms to accommodate wall-mounted televisions
• Wall mounts are already installed!
• Nice cabinets in the kitchen which includes an island and granite countertops
• Very spacious pantry
• Butler’s pantry
• A mudroom – unique for coats and jackets right off the entrance from the garage
• The backyard is a nice size and opens up to a nice size covered patio that was expanded during construction to double it’s initial size
• Owner is including a two year old Weber Genesis ii e-315 3 burner grill
• One of Bloomfield’s top models (the ‘Primrose’ which is top of the line in this development)

