Oh What Fun It Is To Mix & Mingle: Holiday Cocktails Making Spirits Bright

It’s time to get out the Christmas tree, hang the stockings, and host those holiday parties. While watching classic Chrismtas movies like “Home Alone”, “Elf”, and “Miracle on 34th St.” never get old, serving the same old cocktails every year does get tiresome. We have some excellent holiday cocktail recipes to keep your spirits bright and your guests impressed.

Blade & Bow New Fashioned

Ingredients:

1 oz. Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

.5 oz. elderflower liqueur

Splash of soda

2 orange slices

Cocktail cherry

Steps:

Add Blade and Bow and elderflower liqueur

Muddle one of the orange slices

Add ice, stir, and top with a splash of soda

Garnish with an orange slice and brandied cherry

Astral Tequila: Mistletoe Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.75 oz Pomegranate Juice

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

Garnish: Toasted Rosemary

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Measure and combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake, and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with sprig of toasted rosemary.

Old Parr Scotch Whisky 12YO: Old Parr Cinnamon

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Old Parr 12

.25 oz cinnamon syrup

Squeeze of lemon

Premium club soda

Cinnamon stick garnish

Garnish: Cinnamon stick garnish

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Combine Old Parr 12, cinnamon syrup and squeeze of a lemon into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with a premium club soda and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

DELEÓN: Classique Añejo

Ingredients:

1 oz DELEÓN Añejo

0.5 oz Sweet French Vermouth

0.25 oz Herbal Liqueur

2 Dashes Mole Bitters

Garnish: Orange Peel

Glassware: Coupe

Preparation: In a shaker, combine ingredients and strain into coupe glass.

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky: Buchanan’s Coquito

Ingredients (14 Servings):

21 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky

15 oz Coconut Cream

13.5 oz Coconut Milk

12 oz Evaporated Milk

14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 tbsp Cinnamon

Garnish: Grated Nutmeg

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Combine all ingredients into a serving pitcher. Stir until combined. Serve over ice and garnish with shaved nutmeg.

Johnnie Walker Ginger Highball

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label 4.5oz Fever Tree Ginger Ale Glassware: Highball



Garnish: Lime

Johnnie Walker Colada

Makes one serving

Ingredients (1 Serving):

2 oz. Johnnie Walker Black .75 oz. Coconut Cream (1:1 Lopez: Coconut Cream) .5 oz. Lime .5 oz. Granny Smith Apple Juice .5 oz. Pecan Cane 200g Smoked Pecans 750g Cane Sugar 375ml Water 1 Dash Ango Glassware: Highball, Pilsner or Tulip



Garnish: Mint, Burnt Cinnamon Stick, Cocoa Piece

*Pecan Cane

Mix all ingredients in a vitamix or high power blender Blend on high until completely smooth and incorporated Strain through a fine mesh strainer or nutbag Adjust to 60 brix Bottle, label, and store for use.

Preparation: Combine everything in a shaker, whip shake with 2 pieces of ice and strain over pebble ice.

Preparation: Build all ingredients into an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Baileys: Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream

1 cup Prepared Hot Chocolate

Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings and Snowflake Cookie for garnish

Garnish: Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings and Snowflake Cookie

Glassware: Mug

Preparation: Prepare hot chocolate to your liking and pour into a mug. Top with Baileys. Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and a snowflake cookie.

Old Elk Holiday Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon

1 oz Lemon Juice

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Rosemary Sprig

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.