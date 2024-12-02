Oh What Fun It Is To Mix & Mingle: Holiday Cocktails Making Spirits Bright

It’s time to get out the Christmas tree, hang the stockings, and host those holiday parties. While watching classic Chrismtas movies like “Home Alone”, “Elf”, and “Miracle on 34th St.” never get old, serving the same old cocktails every year does get tiresome. We have some excellent holiday cocktail recipes to keep your spirits bright and your guests impressed.
Blade & Bow New Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- .5 oz. elderflower liqueur
- Splash of soda
- 2 orange slices
- Cocktail cherry
Steps:
- Add Blade and Bow and elderflower liqueur
- Muddle one of the orange slices
- Add ice, stir, and top with a splash of soda
- Garnish with an orange slice and brandied cherry
Astral Tequila: Mistletoe Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco
- 0.75 oz Pomegranate Juice
- 0.75 oz Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Agave Syrup
Garnish: Toasted Rosemary
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Preparation: Measure and combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake, and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with sprig of toasted rosemary.
Old Parr Scotch Whisky 12YO: Old Parr Cinnamon
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Old Parr 12
- .25 oz cinnamon syrup
- Squeeze of lemon
- Premium club soda
- Cinnamon stick garnish
Garnish: Cinnamon stick garnish
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Preparation: Combine Old Parr 12, cinnamon syrup and squeeze of a lemon into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with a premium club soda and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
DELEÓN: Classique Añejo
Ingredients:
- 1 oz DELEÓN Añejo
- 0.5 oz Sweet French Vermouth
- 0.25 oz Herbal Liqueur
- 2 Dashes Mole Bitters
Garnish: Orange Peel
Glassware: Coupe
Preparation: In a shaker, combine ingredients and strain into coupe glass.
Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky: Buchanan’s Coquito
Ingredients (14 Servings):
- 21 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky
- 15 oz Coconut Cream
- 13.5 oz Coconut Milk
- 12 oz Evaporated Milk
- 14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 1 tbsp Cinnamon
Garnish: Grated Nutmeg
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Preparation: Combine all ingredients into a serving pitcher. Stir until combined. Serve over ice and garnish with shaved nutmeg.
Johnnie Walker Ginger Highball
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
- 4.5oz Fever Tree Ginger Ale
- Glassware: Highball
- Garnish: Lime
Johnnie Walker Colada
Makes one serving
Ingredients (1 Serving):
- 2 oz. Johnnie Walker Black
- .75 oz. Coconut Cream (1:1 Lopez: Coconut Cream)
- .5 oz. Lime
- .5 oz. Granny Smith Apple Juice
- .5 oz. Pecan Cane
- 200g Smoked Pecans
- 750g Cane Sugar
- 375ml Water
- 1 Dash Ango
- Glassware: Highball, Pilsner or Tulip
- Garnish: Mint, Burnt Cinnamon Stick, Cocoa Piece
*Pecan Cane
- Mix all ingredients in a vitamix or high power blender
- Blend on high until completely smooth and incorporated
- Strain through a fine mesh strainer or nutbag
- Adjust to 60 brix
- Bottle, label, and store for use.
Preparation: Combine everything in a shaker, whip shake with 2 pieces of ice and strain over pebble ice.
Preparation: Build all ingredients into an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with a lime wheel.
Baileys: Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream
- 1 cup Prepared Hot Chocolate
- Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings and Snowflake Cookie for garnish
Garnish: Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings and Snowflake Cookie
Glassware: Mug
Preparation: Prepare hot chocolate to your liking and pour into a mug. Top with Baileys. Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and a snowflake cookie.
Old Elk Holiday Sour
- 2 oz Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- 3/4 oz Simple Syrup
- Garnish: Rosemary Sprig