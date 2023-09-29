Facebook

Warm temperatures will persist this weekend and the first half of next week, but a cold front is on the way that will bring real Fall weather to North-Central Texas!

Highs in the mid-90’s and light winds continue today, and another air quality alert is in place. We’ll drop a degree or two for the weekend, and then we’ll be in the low 90’s Sunday-Tuesday with breezy southeast winds. Overnight lows will sit in the low 70’s.

The next cold front looks to be ahead of the initially expected schedule, and looks to arrive around midday Wednesday. That should hold highs in the upper 80’s, and could bring showers/thunderstorms as well. Right now it looks like most of the rain will be west of us, but there is still plenty of time for this to be refined. Overnight we should drop into the mid-upper 60’s, then Thursday we could stay in the low 80’s with a north breeze!

I’ll continue to monitor this forecast as it gets closer, so stay tuned!