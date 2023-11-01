Facebook

We’re kicking off November with temperatures that are normal for early January, but we’ll be back to above-normal temps by the weekend.

Today will be about the same as yesterday in terms of temperatures, but with less wind. Overnight we drop into the low 30’s again, but shouldn’t have as widespread a freeze as we saw early this morning. Tomorrow we start warming up as temperatures reach the 60’s, and tomorrow night will be less cold with lows in the upper 30’s. Friday we’ll reach for 70°, then we’ll be in the mid-upper 70’s for the weekend.

We’ll start the work week with temps in the low 80’s Monday and Tuesday, but it looks like our next cold front will move in late Tuesday/early Wednesday. This doesn’t look to be a particularly strong front, but should at least put us back into the 70’s for a while.