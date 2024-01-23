NOTICE TO VENDORS VILLAGE TECHNICAL SCHOOLS

Facebook

NOTICE TO VENDORS

Notice is hereby given that the following RFP will be accepted by Village Tech Schools (17026298) on or before Monday, February 12, 2024, no later than 2:00 PM CST. Late proposals will be rejected as non-responsive. Forms and specifications may be obtained, and submissions received at the website referenced below until the designated time.

E-Rate Category 1 Internet Access Services

Form 470 # 240011726 (VTEC 2024 C1 INT)

https://kelloggllc.bonfirehub.com/portal

The Village Tech Schools reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals and to make awards for individual items as they may appear to be in the district’s best interest and to waive all formalities on submitting proposals.

Submit Questions no later than: Monday, January 22, 2024. Questions must be submitted online no later than 2:00 pm Central Time.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the opening of proposals without the consent of the Village Tech Schools.

Village Tech Schools