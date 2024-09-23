Notice to Unknown Heirs of BY PUBLICATION Barbara Perkins Brown, & James Roddy Neeley, III, et al

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
COUNTY OF ROWAN SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
FILE #24 CVS 198
Emily Hough, Plaintiff, )
)
Vs. )
) NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS
Unknown Heirs of ) BY PUBLICATION
Barbara Perkins Brown, )
& James Roddy Neeley, III, et al )
Defendants. )
***************************************************************************
TO: GEORGE CURLEE, JR.
TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled civil action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: COMPLAINT FOR ADVERSE POSSESSION OF REAL ESTATE; described as follows: Tax Map 052, Parcel 1013, 135 Lee ES Street, Salisbury, BEING LOT 7 on Map of JD Dorsett Property by C.M. Miller – Deed Book 161, Page 258, Rowan County Registry. YOU ARE REQUESTED to make defense to such pleadings no later than the 21st day of November, 2024, said date being not less than forty five (45) days from the first publication of this notice and upon your failure to do so, the parties seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 17th day of September, 2024.
John T. Hudson, Attorney at Law
SHELBY, PETHEL & HUDSON, PA
122 North Lee Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
Telephone: 704/633-1947
State Bar No.: 12990