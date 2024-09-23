Notice to Unknown Heirs of BY PUBLICATION Barbara Perkins Brown, & James Roddy Neeley, III, et al

Facebook

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

COUNTY OF ROWAN SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE #24 CVS 198

Emily Hough, Plaintiff, )

)

Vs. )

) NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS

Unknown Heirs of ) BY PUBLICATION

Barbara Perkins Brown, )

& James Roddy Neeley, III, et al )

Defendants. )

***************************************************************************

TO: GEORGE CURLEE, JR.

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled civil action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: COMPLAINT FOR ADVERSE POSSESSION OF REAL ESTATE; described as follows: Tax Map 052, Parcel 1013, 135 Lee ES Street, Salisbury, BEING LOT 7 on Map of JD Dorsett Property by C.M. Miller – Deed Book 161, Page 258, Rowan County Registry. YOU ARE REQUESTED to make defense to such pleadings no later than the 21st day of November, 2024, said date being not less than forty five (45) days from the first publication of this notice and upon your failure to do so, the parties seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 17th day of September, 2024.

John T. Hudson, Attorney at Law

SHELBY, PETHEL & HUDSON, PA

122 North Lee Street

Salisbury, NC 28144

Telephone: 704/633-1947

State Bar No.: 12990