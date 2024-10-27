NOTICE TO BIDDERS RFP 2024-05 Construction Renovations of the City Hall Annex Building

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Lancaster is soliciting for RFP 2024-05 Construction Renovations of the City Hall Annex Building. Bids will be accepted beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, and must be received by 10:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Late bids not accepted. The City of Lancaster reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of Lancaster.

Participation in the e-procurement bid process is available by completing a supplier registration at www.lancaster-tx.com/bids. Once a supplier is registered, suppliers can log in, view bids, ask questions, and submit bids electronically. Mandatory pre-bid meeting and tour of the City Hall Annex building 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Meet at Municipal Center/City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, TX 75146. Further information obtained by entering a question in the e-bid system (Ionwave).

Description Due Date Time

2024-05 Construction Renovations CH Annex November 19, 2024 10:00 a.m.