NOTICE TO BIDDERS City of Midlothian SIGNAGE & WAYFINDING PROJECT FOR NEW CITY HALL/LIBRARY & NEW PUBLIC SAFETY/COURTS BUILDINGS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Midlothian, Purchasing Agent, will be received at the Midlothian Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall until 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, for the purpose of providing ”Signage and Wayfinding” for the City of Midlothian.

Sealed envelopes shall be marked “2024-09 CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN SIGNAGE & WAYFINDING PROJECT FOR NEW CITY HALL/LIBRARY & NEW PUBLIC SAFETY/COURTS BUILDINGS – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 11:00 A.M. ON Tuesday, August 13, 2024” To be eligible for consideration under this request, two (2) electronic copies and one original hard copy of the proposal shall be submitted to the address below. Proposals received after that time at the City address will not be accepted and will not be returned.

Two electronic copies (USB) and one original hard copy of the proposal must be delivered by mail, express mail, or in person to following address:

Nery Pena

Purchasing Agent

City of Midlothian

104 West Avenue E

Midlothian, Texas 76065

No bid may be changed, amended or modified by telegram or otherwise after the above time and date. A bid may be, however, withdrawn and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of bids. No bids will be accepted by fax, or other electronic method.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be located on the City of Midlothian website at www.midlothian.tx.us beginning July 27, 2024 at 3:00 pm. All official notifications, addenda and other documents will be offered only through this website. For questions relating to the proposal, please email, nery.pena@midlothian.tx.us.

In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness in stating proposal prices, the Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids and to waive any formality in connection therewith. No bid may be withdrawn within forty-five (45) days after date on which bids are opened.