NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2024-19 CMAR-Fire Station 4

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Lancaster is soliciting for RFP 2024-19 Construction Manager At Risk for construction of Fire Station 4. Bids will be accepted beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST on Monday, December 2, 2024, and must be received by 10:00 a.m. CST on Monday, January 6, 2025. Late bids not accepted. The City of Lancaster reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of Lancaster.

Participation in the e-procurement bid process is available by completing a supplier registration at www.lancaster-tx.com/bids. Once a supplier is registered, suppliers can log in, view bids, ask questions, and submit bids electronically. Mandatory pre-bid meeting and tour of the location 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Meet at Municipal Center/City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, TX 75146. Further information obtained by entering a question in the e-bid system (Ionwave).

Description 2024-19 CMAR-Fire Station 4

Due Date January 6, 2025

Time 10:00 a.m