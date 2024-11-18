NOTICE OF TOWER TO BE CONSTRUCTED

Facebook

VB Nimbus, LLC is proposing to construct a 1,570-foot tall overall height guyed-type telecommunications structure located near 1570 W Belt Line Road, Cedar Hill, Dallas County, Texas (N32° 34’ 55.00”, W96° 58’ 33.06”). This tower is anticipated to utilize FAA Style-G (high intensity, red/white strobes) lighting.

VB Nimbus, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Annamarie Howell, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or via email to publicnotice@eca-usa.com. Ms. Howell can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x 108 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.

In addition, any interested party may also request further environmental review of the proposed action under the FCC’s National Environmental Policy Act rules, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system at www.fcc.gov or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that notice of this proposed action is published on the FCC’s website. Refer to File No. A1262961 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. 23-002865 DMG