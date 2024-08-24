Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Notice of Request for

Qualifications

RFQ 24-25-02 Construction Project Manager

DUE: Thursday August 19, 2024 2:00 PM. (CST)

Pursuant to Local Government Code 2269, Subchapter G, Cedar Hill Independent School District is Requesting Qualifications (RFQ) for Construction Project Manager. RFQ specifications are available at Cedar Hill Independent School District located at 285 Uptown Blvd. – Building 300., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104; Attn: Patricio Valdez-Contreras. Instructions to access the proposal package from the District website are as follows: Website www.chisd.net; go to Services & Departments; go to Business Office on the left; go to Purchasing on the left; go to Current Bids; Download RFQ 24-25-02 – Construction Project Manager. Qualifications will be received at 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 300, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 or at Purchasing@chisd.net until Thursday August 19, 2024 2:00 PM. (CST). The District reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals or any part thereof and to waive any formalities in the best interest of the district.