Notice of Request for Qualifications

RFQ 23-24-08 Construction Manager at Risk

DUE: Monday June 17, 2024 2:00 PM. (CST)

Pursuant to Local Government Code 2269, Subchapter G, Cedar Hill Independent School District is Requesting Qualifications (RFQ) for Construction Manager at Risk. RFQ specifications are available at Cedar Hill Independent School District located at 285 Uptown Blvd. – Building 300., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104; Attn: Patricio Valdez-Contreras. Instructions to access the proposal package from the District website are as follows: Website www.chisd.net; go to Services & Departments; go to Business Office on the left; go to Purchasing on the left; go to Current Bids; Download RFQ 23-24-08 – Construction Manager at Risk. Qualifications will be received at 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 300, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 or at Purchasing@chisd.net until Monday June 17, 2024 2:00 PM. (CST). The District reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals or any part thereof and to waive any formalities in the best interest of the district.