NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Replat Case RP-002-24

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 12, 2024, beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possibly take action on the following:

Replat Case RP-002-24: Discuss and take action to recommend approval for a residential replat request for a tract of land situated in the Abraham Hart Survey, Abstract Number 563, Dallas County, Texas, for an approximate 2.5019 acre tract of land, described as being lot 1, Block 1, Cannon Addition, an addition to the City of Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas according to the plat thereof recorded in County Clerk Instrument 201400100244 and being commonly known as 925 W. Bear Creek Road, Glenn Heights, Texas to create two residential lots from the existing tract.

This case is seeking recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission at the August 12, 2024 meeting.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing to provide testimony or express comments regarding this zoning request. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the public hearing to the following:

Dr. LaSheyla Jones

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154