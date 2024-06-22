Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO IMPACT FEES

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Turk Cannady – Cedar Hill Room, 285 Uptown Blvd. Building 100, Cedar Hill, Texas for the purpose of obtaining public comment regarding the following:

Adoption of updated Land Use Assumptions, Water, Wastewater and Roadway Capital Improvement Plans and Impact Fee Ordinance.

Any member of the public has the right to appear at the public hearing and present evidence for or against the Land Use Assumptions, Water, Wastewater and Roadway Capital Improvement Plans and Impact Fee Ordinance. Comments or questions may be directed to Public Works at (972)291-5126 OR Chasidy Benson, AICP, Planning Director at (972)291-5100 ext. 1082.