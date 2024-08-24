NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE FY 2024-2025 BUDGET

In accordance with Texas Local Government Code 102.006, a Public Hearing on the City of Duncanville 2024-2025 Budget will be held on September 3, 2024, at the City Council Meeting starting at 7:00 PM at 203 E. Wheatland Rd. Duncanville TX 75116.

The Proposed Budget is built on a proposed tax rate of $0.614834 per $100 dollars taxable value. The prior year tax rate was $0.646034 per $100 dollars taxable value. The public hearing on the tax rate will be conducted at the Regular City Council Meeting starting at 7:00 PM on September 17, 2024.

THIS BUDGET WILL RAISE MORE TOTAL PROPERTY TAXES THAN LAST YEAR’S BUDGET BY $934,496 OR 4.03%, AND OF THAT AMOUNT, $44,316 IS TAX REVENUE TO BE RAISED FROM NEW PROPERTY ADDED TO THE TAX ROLL THIS YEAR.

