NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE FY 2023-2024 BUDGET

In accordance with Texas Local Government Code 102.006, a Public Hearing on the City of Duncanville 2023-2024 Budget will be held on September 5, 2023, at the City Council Meeting starting at 7:00 PM at 203 E. Wheatland Rd. Duncanville TX 75116.

The Proposed Budget is built on a proposed tax rate of $0.646034 per $100 dollars taxable value. The prior year tax rate was $0.650460 per $100 dollars taxable value. The public hearing on the tax rate will be conducted at the Regular City Council Meeting starting at 7:00 PM on September 19, 2023.

THIS BUDGET WILL RAISE MORE TOTAL PROPERTY TAXES THAN LAST YEAR’S BUDGET BY $1,589,682 OR 7.32%, AND OF THAT AMOUNT, $128,488 IS TAX REVENUE TO BE RAISED FROM NEW PROPERTY ADDED TO THE TAX ROLL THIS YEAR.