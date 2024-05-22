Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED BUDGET CRIME CONTROL AND PREVENTION DISTRICT CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025

Notice is hereby given to all interested persons including without limitation the Taxpayers, Property Owners, Residents and Citizens of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas that the Cedar Hill Crime Control and Prevention District Board of Directors will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 in the T.W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room located in the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd. Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104 to consider the proposed budget for the Cedar Hill Crime Control and Prevention District fiscal year 2024-2025.

A copy of the Proposed Crime Control and Prevention District Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025 is on file for inspection in the Office of the City Secretary located at the Cedar Hill Government Center 285 Uptown Blvd, Building 100, Cedar Hill, TX 75104. Interested persons may also contact the Chief of Police at 972-291-5181 or at 285 Uptown Blvd., Building 200, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 for inquires related to the proposed budget.

For additional information, you may call the City Secretary’s Office at 972-291-5100, Ext.1011.