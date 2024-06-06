Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Notice of Public Hearing on Projects to Be Undertaken By Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing is to be held by the Board of Directors of the Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation during a meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 20, 2024, at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 4th Floor Administration Conference Room, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas on the Corporation funding and undertaking the following 2024-2025 projects to wit: (1) Flashing/Window Repair for Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (2) Roof Replacement for Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (3) Event Tables and Chairs for Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (4) Turf Tine Rake for Valley Ridge Park (5) Decompaction Attachment for Valley Ridge Park (6) Event – Portable Stage Replacement for Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (7) Fitness Equipment Replacement for Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (8) Cedar Hill Museum Exhibit. For more information contact Greg Porter, City Manager, City of Cedar Hill, 972-291-5100 ext 1016.