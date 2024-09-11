Notice of Public Hearing on City of Lancaster FY 2024-2025 Proposed Budget
The City Council of the City of Lancaster, Texas (the “City”) annually adopts a budget under the provisions of Chapter 101 of the Texas Local Government Code (the “Act”). Pursuant to the Act, the City will conduct a public hearing at its regular meeting on Monday, September 23, 2024. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at the Lancaster Municipal Center (City Hall), 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146 at 7:00 p.m. THIS BUDGET WILL RAISE MORE TOTAL PROPERTY TAXES THAN LAST YEAR’S BUDGET BY $6,896,716 OR 21.17%, AND OF THAT AMOUNT, $3,864,924 IS TAX REVENUE TO BE RAISED FROM NEW PROPERTY ADDED TO THE TAX ROLL THIS YEAR. The City Manager’s Proposed Budget includes expenditures from each fund as follows:
Fund
2024-2025 Expenditures
General Fund
$46,228,888
G.O. Debt Service
$10,138,002
Street Maintenance
$1,592,300
Water Wastewater
$23,400,425
Airport
$618,321
Hotel/Motel
$141,261
LEDC/4A
$2,395,477
LRDC/4B
$3,261,843
Golf Course
$1,543,337
Sanitation
$2,535,513
E911
$274,556
Stormwater
$2,776,066
Total
$94,905,988