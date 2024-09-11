Facebook

Notice of Public Hearing on City of Lancaster FY 2024-2025 Proposed Budget

The City Council of the City of Lancaster, Texas (the “City”) annually adopts a budget under the provisions of Chapter 101 of the Texas Local Government Code (the “Act”). Pursuant to the Act, the City will conduct a public hearing at its regular meeting on Monday, September 23, 2024. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at the Lancaster Municipal Center (City Hall), 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146 at 7:00 p.m. THIS BUDGET WILL RAISE MORE TOTAL PROPERTY TAXES THAN LAST YEAR’S BUDGET BY $6,896,716 OR 21.17%, AND OF THAT AMOUNT, $3,864,924 IS TAX REVENUE TO BE RAISED FROM NEW PROPERTY ADDED TO THE TAX ROLL THIS YEAR. The City Manager’s Proposed Budget includes expenditures from each fund as follows:

Fund

2024-2025 Expenditures

General Fund

$46,228,888

G.O. Debt Service

$10,138,002

Street Maintenance

$1,592,300

Water Wastewater

$23,400,425

Airport

$618,321

Hotel/Motel

$141,261

LEDC/4A

$2,395,477

LRDC/4B

$3,261,843

Golf Course

$1,543,337

Sanitation

$2,535,513

E911

$274,556

Stormwater

$2,776,066

Total

$94,905,988