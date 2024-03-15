Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Glenn Heights

1938-C South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 25, 2024, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 and April 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., in the in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1938–C South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possibly take action on the following:

Planned Development Case PD-001-24: An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Glenn Heights, as heretofore amended, by granting a change in zoning for an approximate 96.9 acre parcel of land from Single Family Residential-3 (“SF-3”) to Planned Development (“PD-001-24”) to allow for the development of the Stewart Farms Subdivision allowing for residential uses with a base zoning of Single Family Residential-3 (“SF-3”), said property being comprised of two tracts located in the Elias R. Parks Survey, Abstract No. 1131, City of Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas.

This case is seeking approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission at the March 25, 2024 meeting, and seeking approval from the City Council at the April 2, 2024 meeting and April 16, 2024 meeting.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing to provide testimony/ express comments regarding this zoning request. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

Dr. LaSheyla Jones

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

1938-C South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154