NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING City of Glenn Heights Zone Change O-18-24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a first reading and discussion on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, beginning at 7:00 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possibly take action on the following:

Zone Change O-18-24 Public Hearing regarding amending the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, Plan and Map of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, as amended by granting a change in zoning from Business Park Commercial (BP-C Ordinance 843-07) to Commercial (C) and granting a special use permit for long term or permanent open storage for a 5.00+/- acre tract of land described as lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, of Block B, of Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas, and being commonly known as 1523 South Beckley Road, Glenn Heights, Dallas County Texas.

This case will be presented for Public Hearing before the City Council at the September 3, 2024 meeting.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing to provide testimony/ express comments regarding this zoning request. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

Dr. LaSheyla Jones

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154