NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING City of Glenn Heights Replat Case:

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a first reading and discussion on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, beginning at 7:00 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possibly take action on the following:

Replat Case: Public Hearing regarding a residential replat request by Santiago Martinez for a tract of land situated in the Abraham Hart Survey, Abstract No. 563, Dallas County, Texas for an approximate 2.5019 acre tract of land described as being Lot 1, Block 1, Cannon Addition, an addition to the City of Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas according to the plat thereof recorded in county clerk instrument 201400100244 and being commonly known as 925 W. Bear Creek Road, Glenn Heights, Texas to create two residential lots “1A” and “1B” from the existing tract.

This case will be presented for Public Hearing before the City Council at the September 3, 2024 meeting.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing to provide testimony/ express comments regarding this zoning request. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

Dr. LaSheyla Jones

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154