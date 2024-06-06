Facebook

NOTICE OF ACTION

Dallas County

BEFORE THE BOARD OF NURSING

IN RE: The license to practice Nursing

Tatiana Maria Burke, R.N.

4150 Belt Line RD, Apt. 11101

Addison, Texas 75001

CASE NO.: 2021-35708

LICENSE NO.: RN9482133

The Department of Health has filed an Administrative Complaint against you, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting, Philip Crawford, Assistant General Counsel, Prosecution Services Unit, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C65, Tallahassee Florida 32399-3265, (850) 558-9829.

If no contact has been made by you concerning the above by July 19, 2024 the matter of the Administrative Complaint will be presented at an ensuing meeting of the Board of Respiratory Care in an informal proceeding.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending this notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone: (850) 245-4640, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.