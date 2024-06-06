NOTICE OF ACTION
Dallas County
BEFORE THE BOARD OF NURSING
IN RE: The license to practice Nursing
Tatiana Maria Burke, R.N.
4150 Belt Line RD, Apt. 11101
Addison, Texas 75001
CASE NO.: 2021-35708
LICENSE NO.: RN9482133
The Department of Health has filed an Administrative Complaint against you, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting, Philip Crawford, Assistant General Counsel, Prosecution Services Unit, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C65, Tallahassee Florida 32399-3265, (850) 558-9829.
If no contact has been made by you concerning the above by July 19, 2024 the matter of the Administrative Complaint will be presented at an ensuing meeting of the Board of Respiratory Care in an informal proceeding.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending this notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone: (850) 245-4640, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.