NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. Z22-2023-69: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the zoning from Single Family Four (SF-4) to an Urban Village Planned Development (UVPD) zoning to allow for single family residential use on +/- 7.02 acres, being out of the WM Hawkins Survey, Abstract 465, commonly known as 465 S. 9th Street. The property is generally located on the east side of South 9th Street, South of Cemetery Dr. (Case No. Z22-2023-69).

CASE NO. SUP14-2023-80: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a “secondary dwelling”, presently zoned Agricultural (A) District. The property is located on ±3.83 acres out of the P.W. Lowe Survey, Abstract 661, commonly known 3841 Mockingbird. (SUP14-2023-80)

CASE NO. Z27-2023-85: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the zoning of Planned Development-28 (PD-28) to change the use and development regulations for the residential development. The property is generally located north of Mt. Zion road and +/-1500 feet east of Sudith Lane. (Z27-2023-85)

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7155.