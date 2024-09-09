NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX September 24

Facebook

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. SUP14-2024-75: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a “secondary dwelling” relating to the use and development of Lot 5, Block 12, of Ashford Prairie Estates, commonly known as 3651 Shiloh Road, City of Midlothian, Ellis County, Texas. The property is presently zoned Planned Development 15 (PD-15) District and is located on ±1.701 acres.

CASE NO. SUP16-2024-77: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a “secondary dwelling” relating to the use and development of Lot 29, Block G, of Four Trees Estates, commonly known as 4010 Underwood Lane, City of Midlothian, Ellis County, Texas. The property is presently zoned Planned Development 77 (PD-77) District and is located on ±1.61 acres.

CASE NO. SUP17-2024-80: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) authorizing an exception Section 4.6017 of the Zoning Ordinance relating to building monument signs installed on Lot 1, Block A of Oncor Southwest Midlothian, commonly known as 5757 Forbes Road. The property is presently zoned Planned Development No 169 (PD-169).

CASE NO. Z18-2024-74: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the regulations of Planned Development-98 (PD-98) by amending the language including but not limited to parking. The property is generally located on the northeast corner of South Walnut Grove Road and FM 1387.

CASE NO. Z26-2024-92: Conduct a public hearing to consider and act upon an ordinance amending the use and development regulations of Planned Development-24 (PD-24) to allow temporary storage containers on the property, being ±27.71 acres of Lot 1, Block A, Walmart Addition, City of Midlothian, Ellis County, Texas., commonly known as 400 N. Highway 67.

CASE NO. C01-2024-95: Conduct a public hearing to receive comment regarding a proposed ordinance amending in its entirety the City of Midlothian Comprehensive Plan in accordance with Chapter 213 of the Texas Local Government Code, including, but not limited to, adoption of a City Vision and Guiding Principles, a revised Future Land Use Plan, and a revised Thoroughfare Plan.

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7155.