NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX July 9 2024

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. SUP10-2024–31: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a grocery store relating to the use and development of +/-1,500 square feet of floor area on Lot 1AR, Block 1 of Midlothian Plaza Shopping Center, City of Midlothian, Ellis County, Texas. The property is presently zoned Commercial (C) and is located at 1000 E Main Street, Suite 102.

CASE NO. Z12-2024-47: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance relating to the use and development of 4040 Parker Lane, being +/-1.033 acre of land, Lot 3, Block G of Crystal Forest Estates, by changing the zoning from Single Family One (SF-1) District to a Single Family Two (SF-2) District.

CASE NO. Z11-2024-45: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance relating to the use and development of 5631 Kolter Lane, being +/-1 acre of land, Lot 17, Block 1 of Sweetwater Creek Estates, by changing the zoning from Agricultural (A) District to a Single Family Two (SF-2) District.

CASE NO. Z13-2024-51: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the regulations of Planned Development-42 (PD-42) by changing the use and development regulations for Module B and the approval for a related detailed site plan for Lot 2, Block A Midtowne Mixed Use, City of Midlothian, Ellis County, Texas. The property is located on +/- .493 acres and is generally located on the southwest corner of 14th and George Hopper.

CASE NO. Z07-2024-29: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and zoning map by changing the zoning of 0.888+ acres in the Benjamin F. Hawkins Survey, Abstract No. 464 from Community Retail (CR) Zoning District to Planned Development District No. 118 (PD-118) and amending and restating the development and use regulations of Planned Development District No. 118 (PD-118) as set forth in Section 1 of Ordinance No. 2020-50, inclusive of all exhibits thereto. The overall property is +/- 7.328 acres, and is generally located south of US Highway 287 service road and west of 14th Street.

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7155.