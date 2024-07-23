NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX CASE NO. Z14-2024-53: & CASE NO. OZ01-2024-62:

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. Z14-2024-53: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance relating to the use and development of 4610 Whitehead Road, being +/-2.807 acre of land, Lot 33, of Twin Oaks West Addition, Phase I, by changing the zoning from Agricultural (A) District to a Single Family Two (SF-2) District.

CASE NO. OZ01-2024-62: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the city of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance by amending Section 3.5700 “Secondary Dwelling Units” relating to the regulation of Secondary Dwelling Units; and amending Section 100.100 “General Definitions” by adding the definition for “Secondary Dwelling Units.”

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7155.