NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX CASE NO. SUP20-2024-100

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. SUP20-2024-100: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) to allow the use of Motor Vehicle Rental, being 1.635 acres of Lot 4A, Block 1 of the Midlothian Plaza Shopping Center-Rev, commonly known as 1110 E. Main St, City of Midlothian, Ellis County, Texas. The property is presently zoned Commercial (C) district.

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7155.