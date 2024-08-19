NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN CASE NO. Z15-2024-65

Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. Z15-2024-65: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the regulations of Planned Development-127 (PD-127) by replacing the site plan exhibit with a new exhibit. The property is generally located south of Walnut Lane, between South Walnut Grove Road and Eastgate Road.

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7155.