NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL ZONING FILE #2023-30

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of the City of Duncanville, Applicant, to rescind an existing Specific Use Permit for Short-Term Rental, on Santa Fe Village Sec 1 Rev, Block E, Lot 13, ACS 0.1707, more commonly known as 502 San Pedro Avenue, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Chiquita Taylor, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE Chiquita Taylor City Secretary

Nathan Warren Senior Planner